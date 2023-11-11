No Trust in Leadership: Divisions in Israel’s War Cabinet Emerge

In a surprising turn of events, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced criticism after a controversial tweet sparked discord and disarray within the country’s political establishment. The tweet, which claimed that Netanyahu had never been informed about warnings of Hamas’s assault on Israel, placed blame on the army and intelligence chiefs for the attack. The statement caused outrage among political leaders, who accused Netanyahu of prioritizing politics over national security during a difficult military campaign in Gaza.

The incident highlighted a growing rift within Israel’s political and military establishment, raising questions about Netanyahu’s leadership abilities and his commitment to navigating the country through war. Yossi Mekelberg, an associate fellow at Chatham House, emphasized that the lack of trust in Netanyahu is a major concern for the war cabinet. This comes at a time when the country is already grappling with one of its biggest intelligence failures.

To address the mounting challenges, Netanyahu extended the governing coalition to include several former senior military officers, including former defense minister Benny Gantz. Gantz, along with other leaders, criticized Netanyahu for his tweet and expressed unequivocal support for the army and intelligence agencies. Opposition lawmaker Avigdor Lieberman accused Netanyahu of being more interested in politics than security, while Israel’s top army spokesperson declined to comment, stating simply that the country was at war.

These heated exchanges reflect the ongoing tension within Israel’s political establishment, particularly within the war cabinet, as it grapples with the aftermath of intelligence failures. While many in the security apparatus have acknowledged shortcomings, Netanyahu has yet to take responsibility, deflecting the question of accountability until after the war. Alon Lien, former director of Israel’s Foreign Ministry, suggests that these public statements are a strategic move by Netanyahu to prepare his argument once the conflict ends.

Netanyahu’s relationship with a significant portion of Israel’s public opinion has already been strained. The war unfolded against the backdrop of a political crisis, with Netanyahu’s government pushing for controversial reforms that were criticized as a threat to democracy. Massive street protests and threats of military reservists refusing to report for duty highlighted widespread opposition to the government. Despite this, Netanyahu’s political survival skills cannot be underestimated, having served as the country’s longest-serving prime minister.

While there is an undeniable lack of confidence in Netanyahu’s government, it is crucial to acknowledge that he still retains a deep reservoir of public support. Expanding the war cabinet to include senior military members may serve both his political interests and help deflect responsibility for potential military failures to the security establishment. However, the divisions within the cabinet continue to cast doubt on the government’s ability to effectively lead the country through this challenging time.

