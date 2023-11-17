Bedbug Epidemic in Paris Sparks Concern and Calls for Action

Paris, known as the City of Lights, is facing a growing problem that is causing distress among its residents and visitors alike. An alarming rise in bedbugs has swept through the capital, prompting the French government to promise swift action to address the situation.

Transport Minister Clement Beaune has taken the lead, announcing plans to convene transportation operators to discuss and implement measures aimed at reassuring and protecting the public. The urgency of the matter has been underlined by the emergence of numerous videos on social media showing bedbugs infesting public transport and other public spaces, such as cinemas.

Deputy Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire appeared on French TV station LCI to shed light on the gravity of the situation. With concern etched across his face, Gregoire stated that the presence of these blood-sucking parasites was “widespread.” He emphasized that no one was immune to their invasion, as bedbugs were known to hitch a ride anywhere and find their way into people’s homes.

This recent surge in bedbug infestations is not entirely new. Three years ago, the French government initiated an anti-bedbug campaign, complete with a dedicated website and helpline, in response to a similar upswing in numbers. Unfortunately, according to Gregoire, the campaign proved insufficient as the city continued to receive an influx of approximately 3.6 million people daily, allowing bedbugs to permeate beyond the city limits.

According to experts from France’s national health and sanitary body, Anses, this bedbug epidemic is not exclusive to Paris but is a global phenomenon. The rise is attributed to increased travel and the prevalence of short-term accommodations, which serve as breeding grounds for the insects. Johanna Fite, an Anses risk assessment specialist, highlighted that the surge in numbers is exacerbated by the bedbugs’ growing resistance to commonly used insecticides.

Fite cautioned against panic, urging the public not to succumb to hysteria. She acknowledged the rise in citizens seeking information from the city’s information services on bedbug-related matters. Meanwhile, professional pest control companies have reported an abnormal and rapid increase in interventions to address bedbug infestations in residential areas.

With Paris set to host the 2024 Olympics Games, concerns have been raised regarding the impact of the bedbug epidemic. However, Deputy Mayor Gregoire reassured the public, stating that the situation posed no threat to the Games. While acknowledging the persistence of bedbugs, he viewed the Games as an opportunity for collaboration and collective efforts to tackle the issue head-on.

