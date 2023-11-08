Gaza: A Cry for Peace Amidst Devastation

In the war-ravaged land of Gaza, where hopes to stay alive and avoid heartbreaking loss are the daily struggles, the concept of “home” has been shattered. It is no longer a sanctuary but a fragile existence, threatened by sudden destruction without warning.

The most fervent hope in Gaza is simply to survive with loved ones, shielding them from the devastating loss that has become all too common. The toll of continuous bombings is evident, with families erased from the civil registry, wiped out together. At first glance, this appears catastrophic, but upon deeper reflection, it is a tragic yet merciful conclusion under the relentless attacks.

There is no one left to mourn. And in a way, there is a strange envy towards those who have found a peaceful end, escaping the ongoing madness of shelling and killing. The people of Gaza long for respite from the senseless violence, bloodshed, and destruction. They cry out for the war to end.

Amidst the chaos, the world’s priorities seem bewildering. Instead of focusing on putting an end to the war, attention is primarily directed towards delivering aid. While food, water, and assistance are undoubtedly important, what the people of Gaza desperately need is an end to the cycle of violence that has entrapped their lives.

Day after day, news trickles in – when there’s access to the internet – showcasing the repetitive nature of death and devastation in Gaza. The passage of time does little to bring significant change. Gaza remains trapped in this endless cycle, while the world has grown accustomed to witnessing its suffering.

Each death inflicted sends shockwaves throughout the community. Journalist Roshdi Sarraj, a dear friend, lost his life, leaving behind his grieving wife and their young daughter. Another grim day dawned when news arrived of the tragic loss of a friend’s entire family, nine lives extinguished. Their deaths were a result of desperate attempts to obey Israeli orders to leave Gaza, seeking refuge with relatives. Only one daughter, Noor, survived this unimaginable tragedy.

The constant churn of the news cycle provides little respite for the mourning process. Noor’s tearful plea from afar, begging for photos of her buried family, echoes the words of Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish: “Death doesn’t hurt the dead, it only hurts the living.”

Amidst the rubble and heartache, Gazans yearn for peace and the chance to rebuild their lives. The world must divert its attention away from the surface-level aid and deeply engage in finding a lasting solution, putting an end to the horrors that have become routine in Gaza. Only then can hope and prosperity be restored to a land that has endured far too much suffering.