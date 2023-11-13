In the ever-evolving landscape of modern warfare, no single country can produce enough ammunition to sustain the intensity of conflict seen today. This is particularly true for countries like Ukraine, currently facing the challenges of supplying artillery ammunition at the required levels.

At a recent event, Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin emphasized Ukraine’s continued reliance on partners to meet the demand for artillery ammunition. When asked if Ukraine could provide its own armed forces with the necessary shells without depending on foreign suppliers, Kamyshin acknowledged that both Kyiv and its partners have increased production. However, these efforts still fall short in meeting the present requirements.

Quoting Kamyshin, “During the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, U.S. plants have doubled their production capacity, while European plants have struggled to keep up. Though we have seen significant growth, particularly in mortar shells, the collective capacities of Europe, the United States, and Ukraine will not be sufficient to meet our needs on the frontlines. As such, we will continue to rely on foreign supplies.”

It is crucial to recognize that the current intensity of warfare surpasses the independent production capabilities of any country in the free world. The ongoing conflict in Ukraine demands a significant consumption of ammunition, making it impossible for any single nation to meet the demand on its own.

Looking ahead, Kamyshin stressed the importance of not halting weapons production even after the war ends. He stated, “We must continue to increase production. Even if we achieve victory, we should prepare for the possibility of future conflicts. While we strive to enhance our production capabilities, we will remain dependent on our foreign partners.”

Frequently Asked Questions

Why can’t Ukraine produce enough ammunition for its current needs?

Due to the intensity of the ongoing conflict, no country can independently meet the demand for ammunition. Ukraine relies on foreign partners to supplement its artillery ammunition supply.

Has Ukraine increased its ammunition production?

Both Ukraine and its partners have made efforts to increase ammunition production. However, these endeavors have proven insufficient to meet the existing requirements.

Will the dependency on foreign supplies continue?

Yes, Ukraine will continue to depend on foreign suppliers for artillery ammunition due to the inability of any single country to provide enough resources to meet the current intensity of warfare.

What happens to weapons production after the war?

Weapons production should continue even after the war ends as a measure of preparedness for future conflicts. Ukraine acknowledges the need to sustain production and remain dependent on foreign partners.

