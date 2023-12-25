Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza Continue Unabated Amidst Christmas Festivities

Source: sam/news

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza persisted on Christmas Day, perpetuating the dire conditions faced by civilians, with no resolution in sight to the ongoing conflict. This relentless campaign has resulted in a high number of civilian casualties, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis. The Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry reports that more than 20,000 people have lost their lives in the Palestinian territory as a result of this war.

The festive atmosphere in Bethlehem, the revered birthplace of Jesus Christ in the occupied West Bank, was drastically subdued due to the ongoing conflict. Typically vibrant streets were sparsely populated with only a handful of worshippers and tourists, as Christmas celebrations effectively came to a halt.

Pope Francis, in his call for peace on Sunday, expressed his sorrow over the situation and the rejection of peace caused by violent conflict. He urged for an end to hostilities and the release of hostages during his annual Christmas Day Mass.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledges the heavy toll the war is taking but asserts the necessity of continued fighting, highlighting the long and arduous nature of this conflict. Efforts in Egypt to negotiate a humanitarian pause in the fighting are ongoing, but preliminary proposals have not aligned with Israel’s objectives.

The war originated when Hamas militants breached Gaza’s heavily fortified border and launched an attack on southern Israeli communities. The aftermath of this incursion has seen significant loss of life, with an estimated 1,140 people, predominantly civilians, losing their lives. Israel responded with a military campaign aimed at dismantling Hamas, resulting in extensive aerial bombardment. The campaign’s death toll, according to the health ministry, has surpassed 20,424, mainly women and children.

As the conflict rages on, innocent civilians continue to bear the brunt of the violence. Israeli airstrikes target residential areas, leading to widespread destruction and loss of life. The devastating effects of these attacks are witnessed firsthand, with families losing multiple members, homes being reduced to rubble, and survivors desperately searching for loved ones in the debris.

This continued violence has left the people of Gaza in an untenable situation. Access to food and basic necessities has become increasingly scarce, pushing residents to the brink of starvation. Gaza’s population is enduring unimaginable hardships, with children bearing the heaviest burden.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: How many people have died in the conflict so far?

A: The Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry estimates that over 20,000 people have lost their lives in the Palestinian territory.

Q: What has been the impact on Christmas celebrations in Bethlehem?

A: The conflict has significantly disrupted Christmas festivities in Bethlehem, leaving the streets nearly empty and dampening the usually vibrant atmosphere.

Q: What is the Israeli government’s stance on the war?

A: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledges the heavy toll the war is taking but stresses the necessity of continuing the fight, emphasizing that this will be a long war.

Q: What has been the response from the international community?

A: Efforts are underway in Egypt to negotiate a humanitarian pause in the fighting, although preliminary proposals have not aligned with Israel’s objectives.

Q: How has the conflict affected innocent civilians?

A: Innocent civilians in Gaza have been disproportionately affected by the violence, with frequent Israeli airstrikes targeting residential areas and resulting in significant loss of life and widespread destruction.

Q: What is the current state of the humanitarian situation in Gaza?

A: The people of Gaza are facing severe hardships, including limited access to food and basic necessities, pushing them to the brink of starvation. Children in Gaza are particularly vulnerable to the devastating effects of the conflict.

Sources:

– sam/news