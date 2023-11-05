No Known Credible Threat to Local Jewish Community

Law enforcement agencies and the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles have reassured the local Jewish community that there is no known credible threat in the wake of a “day of rage” called by a former Hamas leader. While concerns have been raised following recent statements related to the conflict in the Middle East, the Los Angeles Police Department stated that they have no specific information about any threats to the city. Nevertheless, they remain vigilant and will continue to assess the situation for any potential impact on the community.

To provide additional security, both the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department have deployed extra patrols and increased personnel presence in strategic locations throughout the county. They have also reached out to local religious communities to offer reassurances during this tumultuous time.

Various other law enforcement agencies in the area have echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing enhanced patrols and urging residents to remain vigilant. They, too, have maintained that there are no known credible threats in the region.

These statements come amid global concern about the safety of Jewish communities worldwide. Peter Levi, the regional director of the Anti-Defamation League in Orange County and Long Beach, expressed unease regarding the call to dismantle and attack the Jewish community globally.

Meanwhile, in Israel, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and condemned terrorism in unequivocal terms. Blinken emphasized that failing to condemn terrorism puts people everywhere at risk. Netanyahu thanked the United States for its support in Israel’s fight against Hamas, referring to the group as “the barbarians.”

As the conflict intensifies in Gaza, the situation for civilians is dire. With over 1,500 deaths and more than 6,600 injuries reported, innocent people are suffering the consequences of the ongoing violence. Supplies such as food and water are running low, leaving individuals like Afaf Najar in desperate circumstances.

While tensions remain high, the local authorities and law enforcement agencies in Los Angeles are working to ensure the safety and security of the Jewish community. Despite concerns over the global situation, they maintain that there is no known credible threat in the area.