A Heartbreaking Christmas: Bethlehem’s Christians Face Sorrow during Trying Times

Bethlehem, known as the birthplace of Jesus Christ, is typically a city filled with joy and celebration during the Christmas season. Noha Helmi Tarazi, an 87-year-old resident, usually decorates her home with a large tree and prepares festive meals for her family. However, this year is different. The ongoing Israeli bombardment and total siege in the Gaza Strip have cast a shadow over the celebrations.

The decision to cancel Christmas festivities is not made lightly. The church and community in Bethlehem are united in solidarity with the Palestinians who are enduring immense suffering. The war has taken a heavy toll, with over 20,000 lives lost in Gaza, including 8,000 children. In the occupied West Bank, over 300 people have also been killed. The devastating impact of the conflict has left the residents of Bethlehem without any sense of festivity.

The war has not only claimed the lives of innocent people but has also brought the tourism industry in Bethlehem to a standstill. During this time of the year, the city would usually be bustling with visitors from around the world. However, this year the streets are empty, further exacerbating the somber atmosphere.

Noha Helmi Tarazi, known as Um Shadi, questions how it is possible to celebrate Christmas amidst such a genocidal war. The images and news of the suffering in Gaza are too much for her to bear. Her family resides in Gaza City, and she has seen the desperation and hardships they face on a daily basis. The memories of her own peaceful upbringing in the Remal neighborhood of Gaza City now contrast sharply with the current reality.

Um Shadi remembers a time when people lived in harmony and she would swim in the sea at night. She holds on to those beautiful memories as she endures the pain of not being able to communicate regularly with her family due to the telecommunications blackout in Gaza. The inability to attend her sister’s funeral and the loss of other family members have brought her to the brink of despair.

In Bethlehem, the signs of Christmas have vanished. Manger Square, usually adorned with decorations and filled with joyful spectators watching fireworks, remains silent this year. The absence of the usual celebrations serves as a somber reminder of the hardships faced by Palestinians and the deep sorrow felt by the residents of Bethlehem.

