New Allegations Surface Against Prince Andrew in Jeffrey Epstein Case

New information has come to light regarding connections between Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, and the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Unsealed court documents reveal allegations against Prince Andrew, accusing him of impropriety at Epstein’s residence. The Metropolitan Police has stated that it is not currently investigating these claims.

The court files, released as part of the case against Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend and alleged accomplice, contain detailed testimonies from individuals who encountered Prince Andrew at Epstein’s New York home. One witness, Johanna Sjoberg, claims that the prince touched her breast during an encounter. Buckingham Palace has vehemently denied these allegations.

It is important to note that many of the allegations mentioned in the newly released documents are not new, and Prince Andrew has previously denied the accusations brought against him. The Met Police stated that they will assess any new and relevant information that may come to their attention.

British anti-monarchist campaign group Republic has reported the prince to the Met Police following the release of the documents. However, the police force has clarified that no investigation has been initiated at this time.

Political figures such as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer have offered their perspectives on the matter. While Sunak declined to comment on police matters, Starmer emphasized the importance of investigating “credible” accusations.

It should be noted that Epstein, a disgraced financier with extensive political, business, and royal connections, passed away in jail in 2019 while facing charges related to his alleged involvement in trafficking underage girls for sex. Maxwell, the daughter of publishing tycoon Robert Maxwell, is currently serving a prison sentence for her alleged role in assisting Epstein. Her lawyers are in the process of appealing the sentence.

The controversy surrounding Prince Andrew and his association with Epstein prompted him to step back from royal duties in 2019. As this story continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how it will impact the prince’s reputation and future endeavors.

