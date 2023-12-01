Israel Accused of Withholding Critical Intelligence on Hamas Attack Plans

There have been accusations that Israel failed to share crucial intelligence with the United States regarding Hamas’ strategic plans for the devastating attacks on October 7. According to a report by The New York Times, Israeli officials obtained a detailed document outlining the attack plans, codenamed “Jericho Wall,” over a year before the attacks took place. However, they dismissed the document, believing that Hamas was incapable of executing such an operation.

The report suggests that if the Israeli military had taken the document more seriously, they could potentially have prevented the attacks, which resulted in the death of more than 1,200 Israelis and triggered Israel’s subsequent invasion of Gaza. Warning signs, such as a daylong Hamas training exercise mirroring the attack plan in July, were allegedly ignored by Israel.

Although the United States and Israel share a close intelligence relationship, it appears that Israel did not share the secret battle plans with U.S. intelligence officials. Three U.S. officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, stated that there were no indications that the U.S. intelligence community had been provided with the “Jericho Wall” document.

This lack of sharing vital intelligence has raised concerns among U.S. lawmakers and former officials. They view Israel’s failure to share the document as problematic, highlighting the potential missed opportunity to prevent the attacks. However, Israeli officials have yet to respond to these allegations.

While the Biden administration has not explicitly confirmed the Times report, top officials have reiterated that the U.S. had no prior knowledge of the planned Hamas attack. Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the administration’s focus on preventing future attacks by Hamas, stating that a thorough investigation into the October 7 events would take place.

Members of the Senate and House intelligence committees have received briefings regarding the attack, but these briefings did not include specific details from the Jericho Wall document. Consequently, questions have been raised by lawmakers about the extent to which the U.S. relies on Israel for intelligence on Hamas.

The accusations against Israel have sparked a broader debate within Congress and the Biden administration about the level of dependence on Israeli intelligence when it comes to handling terrorist threats like Hamas. As investigations continue and more information becomes available, it remains to be seen how the intelligence-sharing dynamics between the U.S. and Israel will be impacted moving forward.

