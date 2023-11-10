Israeli Military Denies Concrete Evidence of Iranian Involvement in Hamas Attack

The Israeli military has stated that there is no concrete evidence to support claims of Iranian involvement in the recent Hamas attack from Gaza, contradicting denials issued by the Iranian foreign ministry. While acknowledging that Iran is a major player in the region, the Israel Defence Forces spokesperson, R Adm Daniel Hagari, emphasized that they cannot definitively establish whether Iran was involved in the planning or training of the attack.

This contradicts a report by The Wall Street Journal, which claimed that the Revolutionary Guards, the main political branch of the Iranian military, had attended biweekly planning meetings with Hamas in Beirut since August. The report also suggested that Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian had participated in two of these meetings. However, it has not been proven that discussions in these meetings included Hamas military operations.

Israel’s President, Isaac Herzog, has accused Hamas of acting as a proxy for Iranian interests, particularly in impeding a potential peace accord between Saudi Arabia and Israel. While Tehran openly supports the attacks by Hamas, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson, Nasser Kanani, asserted at a press conference that Iran does not make decisions on behalf of any party in the region.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has similarly stated that there is no direct knowledge of Iran’s involvement in the attack. White House national security spokesperson John Kirby acknowledged Iran’s long-standing support for Hamas and other terrorist networks but expressed that specific evidence linking Iran to this particular attack is lacking.

Although senior Israeli officials have long claimed that Iran funds Hamas, the historical relationship between Hamas and Tehran has not been as ideologically close as Iran’s ties with other militant Islamic groups like Hezbollah. While some Hamas social media accounts suggest Iranian eagerness to employ drones, experts believe that any escalation into a multi-pronged war is more likely to come from Hezbollah in Lebanon.

In the face of escalating violence, Arab leaders are divided over attributing responsibility for the attacks and seeking ways to de-escalate tensions. While Qatar and Egypt have been leading talks on a prisoner swap, blaming Israel for the violence due to its refusal to negotiate a two-state solution, other Arab states, such as the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, have expressed support for Israel and called for de-escalation.

As the region looks to Saudi Arabia for political direction, the country has strongly criticized Israel for its failure to negotiate a peace settlement with the Palestinians. However, there are influential voices within Saudi Arabia advocating for a bolder response that explores a mutually beneficial deal involving the Palestinians, Israel, and Saudi Arabia, without alienating potential allies such as China and Iran.