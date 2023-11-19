Continued Palestinian Suffering: The Ongoing Conflict in Gaza

In recent events, the conflict between Israel and Palestine has once again escalated, resulting in tragic consequences for the Palestinian people. The al-Fakhoora School and another school in Tal al-Zaatar, both run by the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), have become the targets of Israeli air raids, leading to the loss of many innocent lives.

The devastating attack on the al-Fakhoora School has claimed the lives of at least 50 people, as reported by the Palestinian Ministry of Health. The toll on human life is further worsened by the fact that hundreds of people have been injured or killed in these attacks. Sadly, this is just a fraction of the overall death toll, estimated to be around 200 at present.

It is important to note that these schools were not chosen as military targets but were actually meant to provide shelter for hundreds of civilians seeking safety from the continuous Israeli attacks. Despite the Israeli military’s instruction for Palestinians to move away from north Gaza for their own protection, the air raids persistently targeted not only the designated safe zones but also other areas in central and southern Gaza.

This ongoing conflict has resulted in an alarming number of displacements within Gaza. According to the United Nations, approximately 1.6 million people have been forced to flee their homes in the span of six weeks due to the relentless air and ground campaign orchestrated by the Israeli army. Regrettably, this relentless campaign has already claimed the lives of over 12,000 people, including a heartbreaking tally of 5,000 children, as reported by Palestinian officials.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the reason behind the conflict between Israel and Palestine?

The conflict between Israel and Palestine stems from a long-standing dispute over land and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. Both sides hold differing claims and historical grievances, leading to ongoing tensions and sporadic violence.

2. Why are UNRWA schools being targeted?

UNRWA schools serve as shelters for Palestinian refugees who seek safety during times of conflict. Unfortunately, these schools often become casualties of the violence due to their designation as safe zones, making them vulnerable targets in the eyes of the conflicting parties.

3. How are civilians affected by the conflict?

Civilians in Gaza, particularly Palestinians, face dire consequences as a result of the conflict. They bear the brunt of widespread destruction, loss of homes, loss of family members, and physical and psychological traumas. The continuous cycle of violence makes it incredibly challenging for civilians to lead normal lives and rebuild their communities.

Sources:

– To learn more about the Israel-Palestine conflict: [insert source here]

– To understand the situation in Gaza: [insert source here]