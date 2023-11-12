“No delay in Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s murder probe,” Canadian Police refute allegations

The investigation into the murder of Khalistani figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar has been marred by conflicting reports of a delayed police response and a turf war between law enforcement agencies in Canada. However, Canadian authorities have now denied these allegations, stating that the investigation was promptly initiated and is being conducted diligently.

According to witness accounts cited in a report by the Washington Post, at least six individuals, some of whom appeared to be Sikh, along with two vehicles, were involved in Nijjar’s murder on June 18. Witnesses further claimed that police arrived at the scene between 12 and 20 minutes after the gunshots were heard. These claims fueled speculation about a potential delay in the police response and a subsequent conflict between the Surrey police and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) over the lead in the investigation.

In response to these allegations, the Surrey detachment of the RCMP issued a statement refuting the claims. They clarified that information about the incident was received at 8:27 pm, and the first officers arrived at the scene within four minutes, with additional personnel arriving soon after. The statement emphasized that as the jurisdictional police force, the Surrey RCMP is responsible for all investigations in Surrey. It categorically denied any delays in the initial response or subsequent steps of the investigation.

The case was then transferred to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) with support from Surrey RCMP, as per standard procedure for murder cases. The RCMP assured the public that every necessary investigative measure is being taken to bring those responsible for the homicide to justice.

In light of this act of violence, the RCMP has increased patrols around gurdwaras and temples to alleviate concerns within the Sikh and Hindu communities. The RCMP’s Diversity Unit has also been engaging with these communities to foster better communication and understanding.

It is important to note that the ongoing investigation prohibits IHIT from disclosing further details or commenting on the case. The RCMP expressed dissatisfaction with the Washington Post’s reporting process, stating that the publication sent a list of questions with a short deadline, making it challenging for them to respond adequately. Consequently, the article published contained inaccurate information regarding the police response to the homicide.

This case has raised concerns within the community and highlighted the need for swift and transparent investigations into acts of violence. The RCMP and IHIT remain committed to ensuring a comprehensive investigation and providing updates when appropriate.

FAQs

– What are the allegations against Canadian law enforcement in the Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder case?

The allegations suggest that Canadian law enforcement arrived late at the murder scene and that a turf war between different agencies caused further delay in initiating the investigation.

– How did Canadian authorities respond to these allegations?

Canadian law enforcement, specifically the Surrey detachment of the RCMP, has denied the allegations, stating that they responded promptly and that there were no delays in the investigation.

– What steps have been taken to ensure the safety of the community following this incident?

The RCMP has increased patrols around gurdwaras and temples to address concerns within the Sikh and Hindu communities. Additionally, the RCMP’s Diversity Unit has been engaging with these communities to improve communication and engagement.

– What has happened to the investigation into Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s murder?

The case has been transferred to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), with support from Surrey RCMP. The RCMP is confident that all necessary investigational steps are being taken to hold those responsible accountable.