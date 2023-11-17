The Biden’s Halloween Extravaganza: A Spooky White House Celebration

The White House was transformed into a spooky wonderland as President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted a Halloween extravaganza, welcoming nearly 8,000 guests despite the rainy weather. The event was filled with eerie decorations, trick-or-treating, and an array of spooky costumes.

Instead of dressing up themselves, the Bidens embraced the spirit of the holiday by showering the young visitors with special treats. President Biden distributed presidential M&Ms, while the First Lady handed out books, providing a delightful surprise to the children.

As the President made his way through the crowd, gasps of excitement filled the air as children eagerly awaited their turn to receive their Halloween treat. Biden pretended to be frightened upon spotting the spooky costumes, adding an element of fun to the event.

