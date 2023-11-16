Beaches in Odesa Reopen Amidst Russian Conflict, Offering a Momentary Escape

While the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate, a glimmer of respite was granted to residents of Odesa, Ukraine’s largest port city. Local authorities have officially reopened the city’s beaches for swimming, marking the first time since the Russian invasion began in February 2022.

Although the beaches are open, a ban on bathing during air raid alerts remains in place. The relentless waves of Russian attacks over the past 17 months have left the waters filled with sea mines, prompting officials to close the sandy beaches and holiday resorts that were once popular among Ukrainian and foreign vacationers.

Despite the official ban, some individuals have disregarded the restrictions and continued swimming in the sea. However, the reopening comes with new safety measures to protect beachgoers. Oleh Kiper, Head of the Odesa region military administration, announced that designated “swimming and recreation areas” will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Various safety measures, such as lifeboats and mesh fences to prevent encounters with explosive ordnance, will be put in place. Divers will also be dispatched to inspect the Black Sea waters regularly.

Odesa’s municipality emphasized that air raid shelters are available near the reopened swimming spots, ensuring the safety of beach visitors. Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov acknowledged the administration’s responsibility to prepare necessary infrastructure but voiced personal reservations about beach vacations taking place during a time when Ukrainian defenders are fighting for territory.

While the reopening of beaches may provide a temporary distraction from the ongoing conflict, Odesa remains a target for Russian aggression. Recent attacks resulted in the destruction of 25 architectural monuments, including a historic Orthodox cathedral, at the end of July. Additionally, critical port facilities and key industrial infrastructure in the city were damaged in Russian strikes just last week.

