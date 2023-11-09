Israel’s Dilemma: To Move or Not to Move?

As tensions continue to escalate between Israel and Hamas, the Israeli forces find themselves at a crossroads. Almost three weeks after the devastating massacre that shocked the nation, Hamas remains a formidable threat, launching rockets into Israeli territory and sending naval commandos on suicide missions. Despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s war cabinet and significant international support, the Israeli forces have yet to achieve any significant military success.

Israel’s strategy has been consistent with previous Gaza operations: eliminating B-level commanders, carrying out airstrikes, and destroying Hamas infrastructure. Yet, Hamas’s ability to threaten Israel remains unaffected, with the majority of its fighters still firmly entrenched. In the meantime, Israel faces a growing list of challenges. Over 200,000 Israelis have been displaced from their homes, leaving the borders vulnerable. Tel Aviv and its surroundings have been bombarded, forcing hundreds of thousands of Israelis into shelters. Additionally, over 300,000 IDF reservists are out of the economy, and diplomatic initiatives with Muslim partners in the region have been put on hold indefinitely.

The focus of news coverage and diplomatic conversations has started shifting from highlighting Hamas’s evil to addressing the urgent need for freeing hostages, providing humanitarian aid to Gaza, and reducing Palestinian casualties. The question now is whether Israel can achieve its stated war aims without a massive ground operation into the Gaza Strip. However, Prime Minister Netanyahu seems indecisive about taking this step.

Various factors contribute to the hesitation. Reports suggest that the US has asked Israel to wait until air defenses are in place to protect American troops in the region. The Biden administration is also concerned about civilian casualties and aims to secure guarantees from Israel on minimizing collateral damage. From Israel’s perspective, ensuring troops are fully equipped and softening Hamas defenses before an assault are reasonable precautions.

Nevertheless, with each passing day, the troops’ readiness diminishes. IDF soldiers, initially fueled by their determination to avenge their fallen countrymen, are left in limbo, visiting families and engaging in recreational activities. However, there is a glimmer of hope. The leaks suggesting a coordinated deception campaign between the US and Israel, coupled with Netanyahu’s ambiguous national address, may indicate a deliberate ploy to deceive Hamas. If this is the case, then Israel’s future may be more secure than anticipated.

However, if the delay is a result of indecision, lack of willpower, or a misguided belief that a pain-free approach exists, then Israel’s predicament is far graver than anyone could have imagined. The coming days will reveal whether Israel will take decisive action or continue to face the growing threats from Hamas. In this pivotal moment, the nation’s fate hangs in the balance.