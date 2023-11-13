Protests Erupt in Yerevan as Violence Escalates in Nagorno-Karabakh

Violence erupted on September 19 in Nagorno-Karabakh, a breakaway region caught in a long-standing conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The clashes, marked by shelling and explosions, have resulted in casualties and heightened the risk of a humanitarian crisis in the region.

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry claims to have launched an “anti-terrorist operation” targeting legitimate military targets. However, the attacks have been met with international condemnation and calls for an immediate ceasefire.

Protests broke out in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, with demonstrators demanding Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s resignation. Some protesters gathered outside the Russian Embassy, expressing frustration with what they perceive as Moscow’s failure to intervene and stop Azerbaijan’s aggression.

The United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, called on Azerbaijan to halt its military operation, citing concerns over its impact on the already dire humanitarian situation. Meanwhile, Armenia’s Foreign Ministry is relying on Russian peacekeeping troops stationed in Nagorno-Karabakh to take steps to stop the offensive.

The European Union, through its top diplomat Josep Borrell, condemned the operation and urged Azerbaijan to cease its military activities. The EU, along with other international actors, remains committed to facilitating dialogue and achieving a lasting peace in the region.

As violence escalates, the delivery of humanitarian aid to Nagorno-Karabakh has become crucial. The region, facing food, energy, and medicine shortages, has agreed to allow the direct delivery of Russian-provided aid from Baku-controlled territory. In return, Azerbaijani authorities have agreed to permit simultaneous aid deliveries through the Lachin Corridor.

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh remains complex and fraught with historical animosities. Both Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought multiple wars over the predominantly Armenian-populated enclave, which is recognized internationally as part of Azerbaijan. The ceasefire signed in 2020 brought a temporary halt to the conflict, but tensions persist, fueling ongoing protests and calls for change.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia about?

The conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia revolves around the status of Nagorno-Karabakh, a breakaway region that was part of Azerbaijan but is predominantly populated by ethnic Armenians. Both countries claim sovereignty over the territory, leading to decades of violence and unresolved disputes.

Why is the recent violence significant?

The recent violence in Nagorno-Karabakh is alarming because it threatens to escalate into a full-scale war. The clashes have resulted in casualties and raised concerns about a humanitarian crisis in the region. International actors are urging an immediate ceasefire to mitigate the impact on civilians and facilitate a peaceful resolution.

What is the role of Russia in the conflict?

Russia plays a significant role in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as it has historical ties with both Azerbaijan and Armenia. It brokered a ceasefire agreement in 2020 and deployed peacekeeping forces to monitor the situation. However, criticism has emerged over Moscow’s perceived inaction in preventing Azerbaijan’s recent offensive.

What are the prospects for a lasting peace?

Achieving a lasting peace in Nagorno-Karabakh is a complex task that requires political will, international involvement, and meaningful dialogue between all parties involved. Efforts to de-escalate the conflict and address the underlying grievances are necessary to create a sustainable solution and avoid future outbreaks of violence.

What impact does the conflict have on the civilian population?

The conflict has a severe impact on the civilian population, with reports of casualties, displacement, and shortages of essential resources such as food, energy, and medicine. Humanitarian aid is crucial to mitigate the suffering and address the immediate needs of those affected by the violence.