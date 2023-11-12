Republican Candidates Highlight Support for Israel at Summit

LAS VEGAS — Republican presidential candidates gathered at the annual Republican Jewish Coalition’s summit in Las Vegas to emphasize their unwavering support for Israel. As the frontrunner, former President Donald Trump faced criticism for his remarks about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. However, other contenders, such as former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, sought to distance themselves from Trump while expressing their support for Israel.

Haley made a pointed critique of Trump, highlighting the importance of having a steady leader who can unite the Republican Party and win the presidency. She emphasized that she would not criticize Israel’s prime minister during times of tragedy and war, making a clear distinction between her approach and Trump’s.

During the summit, other candidates also voiced their support for Israel. Vivek Ramaswamy expressed his belief that the idea of a two-state solution is a “myth,” while Florida Governor Ron DeSantis referred to the West Bank as historically Jewish land dating back to biblical times. Senator Tim Scott of Florida called for the deportation of foreign students participating in “antisemitic” protests on college campuses.

However, despite the speeches by Haley and other contenders, the spotlight was stolen by former Vice President Mike Pence, who unexpectedly announced the suspension of his presidential campaign. The decision surprised attendees and received mixed reviews. Some of Pence’s ardent supporters were disheartened, while others saw it as a positive move, believing that he should redirect his energy toward supporting Trump.

Trump, in his address, did not mention Pence’s departure from the race but showcased his strong support in the room. This was evident even before he took the stage, as some attendees booed and left the room when former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a critic of Trump, began speaking.

Senator Scott received widespread praise for his “fiery” speech, particularly when he proposed revoking the visas of foreign nationals attending anti-Israel protests on college campuses. However, it remains uncertain whether this positive reception will translate into electoral support.

While Haley, Ramaswamy, and DeSantis also had their supporters, one attendee described their White House bids as nonviable, asserting that Trump is the clear nominee based on current polling data.

