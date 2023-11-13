New Perspective: Criticizing Trump’s Ties to Dictators and Terrorist Groups

In a bold move, GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley took a stand against former President Donald Trump’s past compliments towards dictators and terrorist groups like Hezbollah. Unlike many of her fellow candidates, Haley openly mentioned Trump by name during her speech at the Republican Jewish Coalition annual summit.

Haley specifically called out Trump’s recent comments criticizing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for not being prepared during the October 7th massacre. These comments seemed to stem from Trump’s belief that Netanyahu had been disloyal by congratulating President Biden on his 2020 win. Additionally, Trump referred to the Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah as “very smart,” despite its designation as a terrorist organization by the US. His campaign later clarified that “smart does not equal good.”

Haley made it clear that if she becomes president, she will not compliment Hezbollah or criticize Israel’s prime minister during times of tragedy and war. She also vowed not to praise Chinese Communist President Xi or consider North Korea’s Kim Jong Un as a friend. Haley emphasized that these individuals and groups are not good or intelligent people, but rather strive to keep the American people divided, distracted, and morally confused.

While acknowledging Trump’s achievements as a pro-Israel president, such as the Abraham Accords, Haley questioned what he would do in the future. She expressed concern about the dangerous period the world is currently facing and emphasized the need for stability, rather than chaos and vendettas, during the next four years.

Furthermore, Haley affirmed her support for Israel in its efforts to combat Hamas following the surprise attack on October 7th. She called for the US to provide Israel with the necessary resources to effectively eliminate Hamas once and for all. According to the State Department, at least 33 Americans have been killed in Israel.

During his address at the Republican Jewish Coalition summit, Trump made it clear that he wants to maintain good relations with all nations on the world stage, despite criticism of being too cozy with dictators. However, Haley argued against this approach, particularly highlighting Trump’s “friendliness” towards North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

As of now, Trump remains the leading GOP frontrunner with 59.1% national support, while Haley currently holds a distant third place behind Ron DeSantis at 8.3%, according to the latest RealClearPolitics polling data. The next GOP presidential contest will take place in Nevada on February 8, 2024.

