New Leadership Needed for a Strong America

LAS VEGAS (AP) — In a recent address to Jewish Republicans, Nikki Haley voiced her concerns about Donald Trump’s approach to leadership, describing it as “chaos, vendettas, and drama” that could be dangerous for the country. Haley emphasized the importance of having a leader who can both break things and put them back together, highlighting the need for a more stable and cohesive approach.

Haley, a former United Nations ambassador, spoke about foreign policy at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual meeting in Las Vegas, leveraging her expertise in this area. Similarly, former Vice President Mike Pence, a traditionalist on foreign policy and occasional critic of Trump, announced the end of his candidacy. This move further underscores Trump’s dominant presence within the Republican primary.

The Republican presidential candidates at the event showed unanimous support for Israel’s offensive action against Hamas. This solidarity contrasts with their differing views on providing support to Ukraine in response to Russia’s invasion. Support for Israel holds considerable weight in the Republican primary, especially among evangelical Christians who have significant influence in Iowa, which hosts the first Republican caucuses.

While Trump did not acknowledge Haley, Pence, or the other speakers, he did emphasize his own accomplishments during his time in the White House. He pledged to restore “peace through strength” and prevent a potential World War III if reelected as president. His speech received enthusiastic applause and multiple standing ovations.

As the summit took place, Israel was engaged in conflict with Hamas militants, responding to an attack that resulted in the loss of many civilian lives. In the midst of these developments, Pence did not explicitly mention Trump in his announcement to exit the presidential race, but he did call on President Joe Biden to offer unconditional support to Israel. He also urged the summit’s attendees to hold fast to faith, family, and the U.S. Constitution, promoting America’s role as the leader of the free world.

Haley commended Trump as a “pro-Israel president,” yet questioned his future actions. She referred to his controversial remarks following the Hamas attack, where he criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and characterized the militant group Hezbollah as “very smart.” Additionally, Haley highlighted Trump’s repeated praise for authoritarian leaders in China and North Korea, stating that they are neither good nor smart individuals.

Despite Haley’s critical comments, Trump continued to demonstrate his unyielding support for Hungary’s far-right autocratic Prime Minister, Viktor Orban. He described Orban as a “very strong man.” Trump also asserted that during his presidency, the United States commanded respect and fear from other nations, including China and Russia.

The Republican Jewish Coalition donors showed their unwavering support for Trump, although they did not wear the customary red yarmulkes emblazoned with his name as they had in previous years. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who has been openly critical of Trump throughout his campaign, was met with immediate boos when he took the stage.

Sheldon Adelson, the billionaire casino mogul and longtime benefactor of the Republican Jewish Coalition, had been a major supporter of Trump during the 2016 election. Although Adelson passed away in 2021, his widow, Miriam Adelson, remains a significant party donor, pledging to maintain neutrality during the primary.

During their speeches, most of the candidates reaffirmed their unwavering support for Israel and criticized President Biden for his handling of foreign policy, particularly in relation to a $6 billion transfer to Iran. They also condemned Democratic officials and liberals for not adequately denouncing antisemitism.

One candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy, faced opposition when he advocated for America to focus on domestic affairs and avoid foreign military involvements. However, he received applause when he expressed his support for the Israeli military’s forceful response to Hamas by figuratively suggesting the placement of Hamas leaders’ heads on stakes along the Israel-Gaza border.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis highlighted his supportive actions toward Israel, such as sponsoring charter flights for Americans in Israel and ordering state universities to ban a pro-Palestinian student group. South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott accused liberal politicians of not doing enough to address the marginalization and oppression faced by Jewish Americans. He specifically mentioned U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, drawing boos from the crowd. Tlaib has called for a cease-fire and a reevaluation of U.S. military aid to Israel, sparking criticism from members of both parties who argue that she has not explicitly blamed Hamas for the attack.

In conclusion, the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual meeting in Las Vegas served as the stage for various presidential candidates to express their support for Israel and critique the current administration’s foreign policy. While Haley and Pence raised concerns about Trump’s leadership style, the candidates emphasized the importance of a strong, united America.

