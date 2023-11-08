New Details Emerge in Khalistani Terrorist Murder Investigation

In a shocking revelation, new details have emerged regarding the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. A video, recently obtained by The Washington Post, has shed light on the complexity and scale of the operation, contradicting earlier statements made by Canadian authorities.

The video, claimed to be authentic by The Washington Post, shows a group of six men and two getaway cars involved in the killing of Nijjar outside a gurdwara in Canada’s British Columbia. The footage depicts a white sedan pulling up alongside Nijjar’s pickup truck, blocking its path. Two men, wearing hoodies and beards, quickly exit the sedan and open fire on Nijjar, firing at least 50 shots. Simultaneously, a white car can be seen leaving the parking lot.

Eyewitnesses at the scene described the shooters as masked individuals of average height, with “pagdis” visible beneath their hoodies. Bhupinderjit Singh, a witness who was playing football nearby, initially mistook the gunshots for fireworks. Realizing the severity of the situation, he attempted to give chase in a truck driven by Gurmeet Singh Toor, a gurdwara leader.

The video reveals that after the attack, the two assailants fled to a second vehicle, a 2008 Toyota Camry, where three individuals were waiting for them. Meanwhile, the sedan used by the shooters drove away. This suggests the involvement of at least six people in the operation.

Additionally, it has been reported that the police took between 12 and 20 minutes to arrive at the crime scene, leading to a jurisdictional dispute between the Surrey district police and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Disturbingly, it took over a month for the authorities to release a notice seeking public assistance in identifying the silver Toyota Camry.

The disclosure of these new details challenges the previous narrative put forth by Canadian authorities, who had downplayed the scale and complexity of the murder. As investigations continue, it is crucial for law enforcement agencies to collaborate effectively and promptly share information to ensure justice is served in this heinous crime.