Niger’s President Detained by Military Amidst Power Struggle as Regional Stability Hangs in the Balance

Amidst a power struggle in Niger, President Mohamed Bazoum finds himself detained by the country’s military. This coup has sparked concern among Western nations and threats of intervention from West African countries. Bazoum, writing from his captivity, warns of the devastating consequences this power grab could have on not just Niger, but the entire region.

The upheaval in Niger has created a heightened state of uncertainty, exacerbating existing challenges such as coups and militant extremism in the area. Western countries are now making urgent efforts to evacuate their citizens and diplomats from the unstable region. Bazoum emphasizes that this coup has no justification and expresses concern that it could have dire consequences for the country, the region, and even the world at large.

One point of contention raised by the coup plotters is the claim that Niger’s war against jihadist terrorists is failing and that Bazoum’s economic and social governance has harmed the country. However, the president counters this argument by highlighting the significant improvement in security since he assumed power. He attributes this progress to partnerships with the United States and Europe, partnerships that the junta opposes.

Additionally, Bazoum calls attention to the potential impact on foreign aid if the coup succeeds. He points out that foreign assistance accounts for a substantial portion (40%) of Niger’s national budget, and it is unlikely to be delivered if the current political situation persists.

While the details of Bazoum’s detention are still unconfirmed, he remains determined and optimistic despite being held under house arrest. His former adviser reports that his residence is heavily guarded, with armored military vehicles surrounding the premises, chained access gates, and intermittent electricity supply.

Bazoum’s concerns extend beyond the internal power struggle in Niger. He highlights the growing influence of Russian mercenaries in the Sahel region, particularly through the presence of contractors from the Wagner Group in Mali. He warns that the central Sahel region could fall under Russian influence if the coup plotters and their allies continue to support the Wagner Group.

In the face of these challenges, Bazoum calls for international support to restore constitutional order in Niger. US President Joe Biden has already called for the immediate release of Bazoum, reinforcing the longstanding partnership between the US and Niger in countering terrorism in the region.

As the situation unfolds, the fate of Niger and the wider Sahel region hangs in the balance, with potential implications for regional stability and the ongoing fight against extremist groups.