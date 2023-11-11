Niger’s Ousted President Struggles to Access Basic Necessities Amid Coup

Niger’s democratically elected president, Mohamed Bazoum, is facing dire conditions as he remains isolated and deprived of essential supplies by the military junta that seized power. The junta, despite international pressure, refuses to relinquish control, leaving hopes for a peaceful resolution fading.

Bazoum shared his plight through text messages with a friend, revealing that he has been cut off from all human contact since Friday. He is being denied access to food and medicine, resorting to consuming dry rice and pasta for sustenance. The limited perishable food that was initially provided to him has spoiled, exacerbating his struggle.

Living conditions for Bazoum have further deteriorated due to the lack of electricity, which has affected the entire nation. Nigeria, a key supplier of electricity to Niger, suspended the power supply in response to the coup. This has left Bazoum and numerous Nigeriens without electricity for a week.

Although isolated, Bazoum has managed to maintain contact with the outside world. While he was unable to speak with acting US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland during her visit to the capital, Bazoum did have a conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken over the phone the following day.

Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou, the prime minister in Bazoum’s government, affirmed that despite the catastrophic situation, the ousted president remains in good spirits. However, hopes for a diplomatic resolution to the political conflict are waning.

Nuland’s meeting with senior coup leaders involved “extremely frank and at times quite difficult” conversations. A planned face-to-face meeting between the junta and representatives from the United Nations and ECOWAS was abruptly canceled. In a letter, the junta justified the postponement, citing an “atmosphere of threatened aggression against Niger.”

Nevertheless, Mahamadou expressed the junta’s willingness to continue dialogue with ECOWAS, the regional bloc leading the response to the crisis in Niger. ECOWAS leaders are scheduled to convene on Thursday in Nigeria to discuss the coup, though specific plans for the meeting remain unclear.

While ECOWAS had initially given the junta a deadline to restore Bazoum to power, this ultimatum passed without any change. The regional bloc emphasizes its preference for a diplomatic resolution but has not ruled out the possibility of using force to reinstate constitutional order.

Concerns over potential foreign intervention and the deteriorating situation have prompted the Nigerien military to deploy additional troops in the capital. This move aims to reassure anxious residents, some of whom have begun stocking up on essential supplies or chosen to flee the city.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Mohamed Bazoum?

A: Mohamed Bazoum is Niger’s democratically elected president who was overthrown in a military coup.

Q: What conditions is Bazoum facing?

A: Bazoum is isolated and cut off from human contact, deprived of food and medicine. He is forced to rely on dry rice and pasta for sustenance.

Q: Is there a chance for a peaceful resolution?

A: Hopes for a peaceful resolution are fading as the military junta refuses to cede power despite international pressure.

Q: What is the role of ECOWAS in the crisis?

A: ECOWAS, a regional bloc, is leading the response to the political crisis in Niger and aims to find a diplomatic solution. However, it has not ruled out the use of force if necessary.

Sources:

– [CNN](https://www.cnn.com/)