The Expulsion of French Ambassador: A Shift in Franco-Nigerien Relations

Niger’s military rulers have recently issued a directive ordering the expulsion of France’s ambassador, marking a significant deterioration in relations between the two countries. This move is in line with the trend observed in neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso, where military governments have distanced themselves from their former colonial power amidst growing anti-French sentiments.

The visas of French Ambassador Sylvain Itte and his family have been revoked, and the military administration has instructed the police to carry out the expulsion. The coup leaders who seized power in Niamey contend that they have the authority to take such action, although French authorities dispute this claim. The army officers seek to leverage the prevailing anti-French sentiment in Niger to consolidate their support following the toppling of democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum.

The deteriorating relationship between Niger and France is evident in the frequent anti-French rallies taking place in the capital, where people chant slogans such as “Down with France.” This sentiment has also been directed towards the French military base in Niamey. France, historically involved in combating armed groups in the Sahel region, has made Niger a pivotal player in its operations. With approximately 1,500 soldiers deployed in Niger to support its military, France has played a crucial role in the fight against armed groups that have caused significant casualties in the region over the past decade.

However, France’s strategy in the Sahel region has undergone a shift. Following the military coups in Mali and Burkina Faso, France withdrew a significant number of its troops from these countries. In light of this new approach, France has not officially recognized Niger’s military leaders’ decision to revoke bilateral military agreements, stating that those agreements were signed with the country’s “legitimate authorities.”

In response to the expulsion order, the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs emphasized that the military leaders do not possess the authority to demand the ambassador’s departure. While expressing concerns for the security of its embassy, the ministry stated that it continually evaluates the safety and operational conditions. French military spokesperson Colonel Pierre Gaudilliere cautioned that the French military is prepared to address any escalation that might pose a threat to French diplomatic and military installations in Niger. Measures have already been taken to safeguard these premises.

French President Emmanuel Macron has stood firm on keeping the ambassador in the country, reaffirming France’s support for Bazoum’s return to power. The situation between Niger and France remains tense, with significant implications for the future of bilateral relations and regional security in the Sahel.

FAQ (Frequently Asked Questions)

1. Why did Niger’s military rulers order the expulsion of France’s ambassador?

The military rulers in Niger ordered the expulsion of France’s ambassador as part of their strategy to distance themselves from their former colonial power amidst a wave of anti-French sentiment in the country.

2. What actions by France were claimed to be contrary to Niger’s interests?

The coup leaders accused the French ambassador of refusing to respond to an invitation to meet Niger’s new foreign minister. They argued that this and other actions were against the interests of Niger.

3. How has France responded to the coup and the expulsion order?

France has called for the ousted president to be returned to office and has expressed its support for efforts by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to reverse the coup. The French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs has also emphasized that the coup leaders do not have the authority to ask the ambassador to leave.

4. What is the significance of Niger’s role in France’s operations against armed groups in the Sahel region?

Niger has been a critical partner for France in its fight against armed groups in the Sahel region. France has deployed around 1,500 soldiers in Niger to support its military efforts.

5. How has France adjusted its strategy in the Sahel region?

France has adapted its approach after the military coups in Mali and Burkina Faso. It has withdrawn a significant number of troops from these countries but has not officially recognized Niger’s military leaders’ decision to revoke bilateral military agreements.

6. What measures has France taken to protect its diplomatic and military premises in Niger?

The French military has stated its readiness to respond to any escalation that may pose a threat to French diplomatic and military installations in Niger. Measures have already been implemented to safeguard these premises.