Niger’s Military Regime Expels French Ambassador and Challenges Diplomatic Norms

DAKAR, Senegal – In a bold show of defiance, Niger’s military junta has ordered the expulsion of French Ambassador Sylvain Itte and revoked his diplomatic immunity. This unprecedented move comes in the wake of the coup that occurred over a month ago when mutinous soldiers ousted Niger’s democratically elected president.

The military regime issued a statement revoking Itte’s diplomatic immunity and giving him 48 hours to leave the country. However, the French government, which does not recognize the coup-plotters as legitimate leaders, has refused to recall the ambassador.

Niger’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a communique seen by The Associated Press, declared that Itte “no longer enjoys the privileges and immunities attached to his status as a member of the diplomatic staff of the embassy.” Furthermore, the diplomatic cards and visas of the ambassador’s families have been canceled.

The expulsion of the French ambassador has raised concerns and put both Niger and France in a challenging position. France, Niger’s former colonial ruler, has been a key partner in the fight against jihadi insurgency in the region. With 1,500 military personnel in Niger, France has trained and conducted joint operations with Nigerien security forces. However, since the coup, these operations have ceased, and jihadi attacks are on the rise.

This recent turn of events underscores the junta’s leveraging of anti-French sentiment among the population to solidify its support. Repeated chants of “Down with France” are heard at daily rallies in the capital, Niamey, and occasionally in front of a French military base in the city.

The regional tensions have escalated as the junta disregards calls from other West African countries, under the banner of ECOWAS, to release and reinstate the ousted president. ECOWAS has deployed a “standby” force but has not yet entered Niger. While the bloc remains open to dialogue, it has made it clear that it won’t wait indefinitely for a resolution.

Furthermore, the junta’s three-year timeline to return Niger to constitutional rule, which ECOWAS rejected, has created further strain. This, combined with the expulsion of the French ambassador and the revocation of his diplomatic immunity, presents a complex dilemma for France.

Paris finds itself at a crossroads: recognizing the military authority in Niger could limit reputational damage in its former African colonies, but it also needs to protect its diplomatic staff. Although there are speculations that France might consider a military intervention backed by ECOWAS troops, experts believe such a move would have catastrophic implications in the region and exacerbate anti-France sentiment.

FAQ:

What is diplomatic immunity? Diplomatic immunity is a principle of international law that gives diplomats protection from legal prosecution and allows them to carry out their duties without interference. What is a military junta? A military junta refers to a government led by a committee of military leaders who have come to power through a coup or other forceful means. What is ECOWAS? ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) is a regional bloc consisting of 15 countries in West Africa. It promotes economic integration, political stability, and cooperation among member states.

(Source: AP News)