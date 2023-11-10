Niger Military Junta Resists International Mediators, Appoints New Prime Minister

The military junta that seized power in Niger has taken steps to consolidate its control by appointing new cabinet ministers and refusing entry to international mediators. The junta named civilian economist Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine as the new prime minister, a move seen as an attempt to demonstrate the junta’s seriousness about governing the country.

While international bodies like the United Nations, the African Union, and the West African regional bloc ECOWAS had planned to send mediation teams, the junta rejected their presence citing security concerns. The international community has been pressuring the junta to reinstate the elected president, Mohamed Bazoum, threatening military force if their demands are not met. However, the junta has ignored these calls and continues to hold power.

Analysts and diplomats believe that the coup was not driven by a genuine desire to combat jihadi violence but rather a power struggle between President Bazoum and General Abdourahmane Tchiani. This coup has alarmed Western countries who viewed Niger as a democratic partner in the fight against extremism. Additionally, Niger plays a significant role in the global market, particularly as a supplier of uranium.

The junta’s tight grip on power and the ensuing crisis have had severe consequences for Niger’s population. The country, already one of the poorest in the world, is struggling with rising food prices due to economic and travel sanctions imposed by ECOWAS. The situation is becoming increasingly difficult for the people of Niger.

Efforts by various international delegations, including the United States, to engage with the junta have been largely fruitless. The junta has shown little interest in negotiations or restoring constitutional rule. While ECOWAS continues its attempts to find a peaceful solution, there is growing concern that the longer the crisis persists, the stronger the junta’s position becomes.

Regional countries are divided on how to proceed, with neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso supporting the junta and cautioning against any military intervention in Niger. These countries have appealed to the United Nations to prevent armed action against Niger. Officials from all sides have engaged in talks to discuss potential military options.

As the situation in Niger unfolds, the international community faces the challenge of finding a coordinated approach to address the crisis and restore democratic governance. The junta’s resistance to mediation and the potential for further escalation poses significant obstacles to resolving the current political impasse.