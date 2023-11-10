Ousted Nigerien President Receives Medical Visit Amidst International Concerns

Former Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum, who was ousted in a coup on July 26, received a medical visit on Saturday, according to his entourage. The coup led to the formation of a junta, which has since held Bazoum, his wife, and his son in custody at his official residence in the capital city of Niamey.

While quotes from Bazoum’s doctor and a member of his entourage aren’t available, it is reported that his morale is high and he is fine given the situation. However, the international community has expressed growing concern about his conditions and called for his immediate release.

UN rights chief Volker Turk stated that Bazoum’s treatment could be considered inhuman and degrading, in violation of international human rights law. The African Union also raised alarm about the worryingly poor conditions in which Bazoum was being held, urging his release.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed his dismay at the military’s refusal to release Bazoum’s family, emphasizing the need for a demonstration of goodwill. Human Rights Watch (HRW) even spoke to Bazoum earlier in the week and quoted him as describing his treatment as inhuman and cruel. He expressed concern for his son, who is reportedly sick with a serious heart condition and has been denied access to medical treatment.

In addition to the concerns surrounding Bazoum’s well-being, West African leaders have faced setbacks in their efforts to address the situation. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) had planned a meeting in Ghana’s capital, Accra, but it was indefinitely suspended for technical reasons. The meeting aimed to discuss the best options for activating the bloc’s standby force and potentially restoring Bazoum to power. Hassoumi Massaoudou, Niger’s Foreign Minister, stressed that the military option contemplated by ECOWAS was not aimed at the people of Niger but intended to address hostage takers and their accomplices.

To address the ongoing crisis, ECOWAS plans to send a parliamentary committee to Niger to engage with the coup leaders directly. The situation remains precarious, with international pressure mounting for a peaceful resolution and the immediate release of President Bazoum and his family.