Niger’s Coup Leaders Plan to Prosecute Deposed President for High Treason

Niger’s military regime has declared its intention to prosecute former President Mohamed Bazoum for “high treason” and for undermining the state’s security. The charges, which could carry the death penalty, are based on evidence gathered by the military regime, according to spokesperson Col. Maj. Amadou Abdramane. The precise details of the allegations and the trial’s date and circumstances have not been disclosed.

Bazoum, who was democratically elected as president, was ousted on July 26 by members of his own presidential guard and has been under house arrest since then, along with his wife and son. Reports have emerged that the family’s utilities and food supplies have been cut off, but the junta denies these claims and accuses international partners and West African politicians of spreading disinformation to discredit them.

International pressure is mounting on the military regime to release and reinstate Bazoum. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) had previously given a seven-day deadline for his return, threatening military action. However, no action has been taken yet, and ECOWAS has ordered the deployment of a standby force to Niger. The African Union Peace and Security Council is also meeting to address the crisis in Niger.

Amidst growing uncertainty, the junta’s communication team previously indicated their approval for talks with ECOWAS, while a mediation team from Nigeria expressed that the regime was open to dialogue. However, previous attempts at negotiation have been unsuccessful, and there are doubts about the junta’s commitment to meaningful talks.

Simultaneously, military mobilization is underway, with Senegal’s security forces ordering troops to move as part of the ECOWAS mission in Niger. However, the junta has solidified its power, forming a new government and capitalizing on anti-French sentiment to garner support from the population. The situation has created a tense climate for locals, foreigners, and journalists critical of the junta.

The coup has also led to a rise in jihadi violence, with increasing attacks by groups affiliated with al-Qaida and the Islamic State. Niger had previously been seen as a democratic partner for Western nations in the fight against jihadi violence in the Sahel region. However, military operations by France, the United States, and European countries have been suspended since the coup.

Recent attacks by the Islamic State and an al-Qaida linked group highlight a new phase in the conflict, with militant organizations attempting to consolidate power. The halted military operations and the breakdown of communication and dialogue established under Bazoum’s administration have contributed to this situation. Jihadis have reportedly taken advantage of the chaos, celebrating their increased freedom of movement. As the security gap widens, it is feared that new attacks will be launched.

