Niger’s Power Shift: General Tchiani’s Journey from Peacekeeper to Coup Leader

General Abdourahmane Tchiani, a former UN peacekeeper, has embarked on a surprising and transformative journey, from maintaining peace in war-torn nations to provoking a major crisis in West Africa through a coup in Niger. In an unexpected turn of events, General Tchiani, who was once the commander of Niger’s presidential guard, seized power by overthrowing the very man he was tasked with protecting, President Mohamed Bazoum.

Since his rise to power on July 26, General Tchiani has declared himself the head of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland, the military junta established after the coup. Meanwhile, President Bazoum remains under house arrest, isolated from the international community. Despite sporadic telephone contact with international leaders, President Bazoum’s influence has been severely limited.

General Tchiani has shown little willingness to compromise, rejecting all suggestions and keeping most international envoys at a distance. However, he did grant an audience to Nigeria’s former central bank governor and former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi. Other international attempts to engage with General Tchiani, such as visits from the US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland and the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) delegation, have been met with resistance and postponed meetings.

The general’s stubbornness and reluctance to engage with the international community have garnered attention as he navigates the complex political landscape. Despite his reputation, General Tchiani has remained elusive, rarely making public appearances or statements. However, his actions speak volumes about his determination to solidify his position as Niger’s new leader.

The future remains uncertain for Niger as the international community weighs its options. Will Ecowas resort to military intervention, as it has threatened, or will it rely on sanctions to exert pressure on the junta? The balance between diplomatic negotiations and military action hangs in the air, with Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu expressing a preference for diplomacy. The outcome of the latest summit in Abuja may shed light on the bloc’s approach.

In the face of uncertainty, General Tchiani seems to have adopted a strategy inspired by his fellow coup leaders in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea. The appointment of Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeini, a former finance minister and African Development Bank official, as prime minister by the junta signals their intention to establish a prolonged political transition.

Some analysts have raised concerns about potential ethnic tensions following the ousting of President Bazoum, who hails from the minority Arab community. However, modern Niger has always showcased a strong sense of cross-cultural cohesion and national identity. The launch of a campaign by Rhissa ag Boula, a former Tuareg rebel and senior minister, to reinstate President Bazoum reflects a national approach rather than a sectarian one. As of now, the junta has not taken steps towards divisiveness along ethnic lines.

Despite being a risk-taker, General Tchiani’s recent actions carry potentially high stakes. His decision to detain President Bazoum and stage the coup was a gamble that could have landed him behind bars instead. Furthermore, his denouncement of defense accords with France, the former colonial power, and reported interest in seeking assistance from the controversial Russian mercenary outfit, Wagner, have further strained relations with Ecowas and Western governments.

General Tchiani’s expansive military career, spanning nearly four decades, has taken him to military academies in Senegal, France, Morocco, Mali, and the United States. He has served in various capacities, including UN peacekeeping operations in Ivory Coast, Sudan’s Darfur region, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Additionally, he was part of an Ecowas force in Ivory Coast and collaborated with troops from Niger, Chad, Nigeria, and Cameroon in the Multinational Joint Task Force against Boko Haram.

It is ironic that General Tchiani risks military confrontation with Ecowas, disregarding its ultimatum to return power to President Bazoum. His career has not involved commanding roles directly involved in combating the jihadist groups that pose a significant threat to Niger and its neighboring countries in the central Sahel region, such as Mali, Burkina Faso, and Benin.

Throughout his military journey, General Tchiani has operated primarily within military-focused roles, lacking direct involvement in shaping strategy alongside civilian government leaders and international partners. He has remained a quiet figure, rarely expressing his views or participating in public discussions concerning the challenges posed by jihadist violence and inter-communal tensions.

As events unfold in Niger, General Tchiani’s rise to power highlights the delicate balance between maintaining stability, addressing complex security issues, and navigating regional and international relationships. The unfolding crisis holds both implications for Niger’s future and lessons for the international community as it grapples with the aftermath of the coup.