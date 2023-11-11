Stabilizing the Sahel: A Reflection on Niger’s Coup and the Ramifications for Global Powers

In a turn of events that shocked the international community, Nigerian President Mohamed Bazoum was placed under house arrest by his own presidential security force on July 26. Within a short span of 48 hours, General Abdourahmane Tchiani, the chief of Bazoum’s guard, garnered support from the military and declared himself the head of a transitional government. The situation took a drastic turn as France and a coalition of West African states prepared for a potential military intervention while Bazoum remained confined within his presidential palace. What unfolded in Niger was not a typical coup; instead, it revealed the flaws and misconceptions surrounding Western attempts to stabilize the Sahel.

For over a decade, France and the United States have spearheaded efforts to bring stability to the Sahel region. Unfortunately, these efforts have inadvertently weakened civil institutions and failed to deliver the promised security. As a result, military regimes were ushered into power in four out of the five Sahel states. The withdrawal of Western support led Mali and Burkina Faso to turn to Russia for assistance. The narrative that Niger was a shining model of democracy, as declared by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his visit in March, did not correspond to the ground reality. Dissatisfaction and discontent had been brewing since Bazoum assumed office in 2021.

The implications of this coup extend far beyond the usual reshuffling of elites. The crisis has taken a dark turn, with the Nigerien junta canceling defense agreements with France and engaging with the notorious Wagner paramilitary company for potential cooperation. Simultaneously, extremist groups aligned with al Qaeda and the Islamic State have intensified their attacks along Niger’s borders. Additionally, former rebel leaders allied with Bazoum have initiated armed movements to restore him to power. The crisis has created a divide on how to address the situation, with some advocating for a diplomatic resolution while others push for a military intervention.

Surprisingly, the United States has taken a different stance than expected, choosing to encourage mediation and avoid military intervention. Recognizing that foreign powers backing regional factions could worsen the conflict, the U.S. has wisely held its ground. It is crucial for the United States to maintain this position and exert every effort to avert further escalation and conflict in Niger.

The recent coup in Niger serves as a culmination of misguided foreign-led policies to stabilize the Sahel. France’s intervention in Mali in 2013, although successful to some extent, led to the dispersal of jihadi groups across the region. France’s disproportionate involvement in Sahelian countries’ security and politics overlooked the calls for political dialogue made by the Sahelian nations. As rural insurgencies escalated, France entered into counterterrorism partnerships with ethnic militias aligned with the Malian government. Unfortunately, this strategy resulted in heightened communal tensions and increased violence against civilians.

As the violence spread, Sahelian communities grew disillusioned with their leaders’ perceived allegiance to France. Coups in Mali and Burkina Faso followed, with France eventually completely withdrawing its forces from Mali in 2022. However, instead of returning home, French troops were redeployed to Niger. This move led many external observers to hail Niger’s recent elections as a significant democratic feat. Nevertheless, Nigerien citizens viewed the elections as a mere façade. Bazoum’s close ties to his predecessor and the unfounded arrest of his main opposition candidate only fueled claims of electoral fraud. Furthermore, Bazoum’s decision to allow France to establish a military base in Niger garnered favor with the Western powers, while simultaneously undermining his reputation among his own people.

The recent coup in Niger forces us to reflect on the ramifications of Western intervention in the Sahel. It highlights the need for a comprehensive reevaluation of policies and greater consideration for the aspirations and voices of Sahelian nations. It is imperative for global powers to acknowledge their role in destabilizing the region and work towards fostering genuine partnerships and sustainable solutions.

