Nigerian President and Family Held Captive in Dire Conditions Amid Political Crisis

The political crisis in Niger has taken a distressing turn as the overthrown leader, Mohamed Bazoum, and his family are being held captive under inhumane conditions. The military captors have cut off electricity to the presidential residence, resulting in rapid weight loss for the family due to the lack of access to food. Zazia Bazoum, the president’s daughter, recently spoke out about the dire situation her family is enduring.

Living without clean water and with limited supplies of rice and pasta, the family is struggling to survive as their gas oven runs out of fuel. Zazia revealed that her family is confined to darkness in a sweltering house, adding to their ongoing hardships. Despite these difficult circumstances, Mohamed Bazoum and his family remain resilient and determined to continue their fight.

The international community has been unsuccessful in pressuring the junta to release the democratically-elected leader. Various organizations and countries have voiced concerns for Bazoum’s health and have attempted diplomatic interventions, but the new military rulers have rejected all offers to mediate.

As tension escalates, neighboring Nigeria has cut off electricity supply to Niger in an attempt to pressure the military. However, Zazia clarified that the lack of electricity is a deliberate move by their captors, not a result of Nigeria’s action. The family’s doctor has been barred from entering the presidential palace, and soldiers have explicitly instructed him to stay away.

The brutal conditions have taken a toll on the health of the Bazoum family. Both Mohamed Bazoum and his wife have lost about 5kg each, while their 22-year-old son has lost a staggering 10kg. The lack of proper nutrition, clean water, and access to healthcare raises significant concerns about their well-being.

Zazia expressed worry about her family’s future, emphasizing that the coup leaders are exerting psychological pressure and using the dire conditions as a means to force her father to sign a resignation letter. She remains skeptical that her father will be released, believing that the military is aware of the support he has among the people.

The situation in Niger grows increasingly precarious as diplomatic efforts falter and aggressive tactics are feared to lead to further conflict. The international community must urgently intervene to ensure the safety and well-being of the Bazoum family, and to bring a resolution to the political crisis that is currently gripping the nation.