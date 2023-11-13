Niger’s Ousted Leader Faces Harsh Conditions, Family Suffers

Niger’s former leader, Mohamed Bazoum, and his family are currently enduring inhumane conditions at the hands of their military captors. The president’s daughter, Zazia Bazoum, disclosed that her family is living without electricity in the presidential residence, causing them to rapidly lose weight while their food spoils in the fridge. The situation is becoming dire as they also lack access to clean water, relying on limited supplies of rice and pasta.

Zazia, who works alongside her mother at a foundation in the health and education sector, expressed her concern about her family’s well-being. Despite ongoing efforts from various international actors to pressure the junta into releasing her father, the situation remains bleak. Niger’s self-declared new head of state, Gen Abdourahamane Tiani, and his allies have formed a new government, signaling their intentions to hold on to power.

Regional organizations, such as the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas), have activated their standby force to increase pressure on the junta. The African Union and other global actors have also voiced concerns for Mohamed Bazoum’s health. Nevertheless, the new military rulers have rejected diplomatic negotiations, raising fears that more aggressive tactics could escalate the situation further and plunge the Sahel region into chaos.

Neighboring Nigeria has resorted to cutting off electricity supply to Niger, albeit with limited impact as the capital still enjoys power. Zazia suggested that the lack of electricity in the presidential residence is a deliberate move by their captors. The junta leaders have also refused entry to Mohamed’s doctor and instructed soldiers to prevent their return, exacerbating concerns about the family’s well-being.

According to Zazia, her parents have both lost around 5kg in weight, while her brother Salem, who is also detained, has lost 10kg. The lack of proper nutrition, as they are forced to subsist on only rice and pasta, poses serious health risks. Clean water is scarce, and their limited gas supply for cooking is running out as well. The family’s situation is dire, compounded by the fact that they are unable to receive any visitors.

Recent attempts by US senior diplomat Victoria Nuland to gain access to the presidential family were denied. She was also unsuccessful in securing Salem’s release, despite his deteriorating health. The coup leaders are leveraging these circumstances to pressure Mohamed into signing a resignation letter, subjecting the family to psychological torment.

Zazia holds doubts about her father’s release, expressing concerns that while her brother and mother might be released, the junta will refuse to let her father go. They are fully aware that Mohamed Bazoum has unwavering support from his loyal following. The uncertain future only adds to the distress experienced by the family, as they endure these difficult and trying times.

