A Young Nigerian Dancer’s Journey: From Lagos to the World of Ballet

In a remarkable turn of events, 13-year-old Anthony Madu, popularly known as Nigeria’s viral ballet dancer, has left his humble home in Lagos behind and made his mark in the prestigious world of ballet in the UK. His incredible talent and internet fame have propelled him to new heights, opening up opportunities that were once unimaginable.

Anthony’s journey began when his dance teacher filmed him practicing pirouettes barefoot in the rain in June 2020. The video went viral on social media, catching the attention of Hollywood actress Viola Davis, who shared it with her massive following on Twitter. The clip quickly garnered 16 million views and changed Anthony’s life forever.

As a result of his overnight fame, Anthony was offered a scholarship at the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School at the American Ballet Theatre. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the training had to be conducted online. It was then that Anthony’s dream became a reality when he was given the opportunity to study at Elmhurst Ballet School in Birmingham, UK.

The transition hasn’t been without its challenges. Coming from a community with no dance schools, Anthony taught himself ballet by watching videos and copying moves that fascinated him. He faced skepticism from family members who believed ballet was not suitable for boys. But Anthony’s unwavering passion and talent prevailed, leading him to the opportunity of a lifetime.

While Anthony’s story is inspiring, it sheds light on the lack of opportunities for aspiring ballet dancers across Africa. Ballet has long been associated with elitism, making it inaccessible to many talented individuals. Social stigma and homophobia further discourage boys from pursuing ballet due to stereotypes and misconceptions.

However, trailblazers like Anthony are breaking down barriers and challenging societal norms. Ballet teachers like Mike Wamaya in Nairobi’s Kibera neighborhood are dedicated to transforming ballet into a more inclusive art form. Despite facing resistance and teasing, Wamaya and his students use their passion and resilience to prove the naysayers wrong.

Siphesihle November, a South African dancer who has found success internationally, echoes the sentiment that ballet faces an image problem in Africa. While there has been increased interest in classical ballet due to social media exposure, there is still progress to be made in bridging the gap between local and international ballet schools.

Anthony’s story serves as an inspiration not only in Nigeria but throughout Africa. He has encouraged young people to pursue their dancing ambitions and has become a symbol of possibility. His journey will soon reach an even wider audience as Disney is creating a documentary called “Madu” that will showcase his remarkable achievements.

With dreams of becoming a professional dancer, Anthony’s dedication and talent have caught the attention of Calvin Royal III, an accomplished African-American ballet dancer. Royal commends Anthony’s achievements and encourages him to keep pushing forward.

While life in Birmingham has presented its own set of challenges, Anthony is thriving academically at Elmhurst Ballet School. He has discovered a love for art and other dance styles, with contemporary dance becoming a personal favorite. Though his changing accent may amuse his mother, there is no denying the immense pride she feels for her son’s remarkable journey.

Anthony’s story is a testament to the power of passion, determination, and the ability to defy expectations. It serves as a reminder that talent knows no boundaries and that dreams can indeed become a reality, no matter where you come from.

FAQs