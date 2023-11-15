The Call for ECOWAS Intervention in Niger: A Region in Turmoil

In a bold move to restore democratic order in neighboring Niger, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu is rallying support from the Senate for a regional military intervention. The recent coup in Niger, which toppled the democratically elected government of Mohamed Bazoum, has triggered concern across West Africa.

Echoing Tinubu’s call, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has already imposed sanctions on Niger, including border closures and the suspension of financial and commercial ties. The Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO) even cancelled a planned bond issuance by Niger, dealing a severe blow to the country’s economy.

Undeterred by the sanctions and international pressure, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, the coup leader, has adamantly refused to reinstate Bazoum. He has branded the sanctions as “illegal” and “inhumane,” urging the citizens of Niger to prepare for a potential conflict.

The coup in Niger is not an isolated incident. ECOWAS has been grappling with a wave of democratic backslides in the region, with military takeovers in Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea, and an attempted coup in Guinea-Bissau. This has prompted concerns about the stability and political landscape of West Africa.

As the regional powerhouse, Nigeria is taking the lead in mobilizing an intervention force. Tinubu, although yet to appoint ministers for defense and foreign affairs, is determined to assert Nigeria’s authority in a region often labeled as the “coup belt.” With the largest armed forces in the region and a track record of contributing the most troops to peacekeeping missions, Nigeria is poised to lead any intervention.

The international community has also condemned the coup, especially considering Niger’s role as a reliable partner in the fight against armed groups linked to al-Qaeda and ISIS in the Sahel region. Western countries have even cut aid to Niger, exacerbating the challenges faced by one of the world’s poorest nations.

