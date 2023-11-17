New Article: Nigeria’s President Tinubu Faces Opposition to Military Intervention

Local opposition is mounting against Nigerian President Bola Tinubu’s threat to use military force to reverse the coup in neighboring Niger. Despite controlling the Senate, reports suggest that lawmakers representing states along the border with Niger are strongly opposed to military intervention. Moreover, there is widespread condemnation across the country regarding the possibility of war.

The Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas), led by President Tinubu as its current chairman, had set a deadline for the junta in Niger to relinquish power or face potential military action. However, Ecowas did not immediately send troops when the junta defied the ultimatum, bringing relief to many Nigerians who prefer a diplomatic resolution to the crisis.

Critics question the feasibility of a seven-day deadline, considering that Nigeria and other countries require parliamentary approval before deploying the military. Additionally, the decision to cut electricity to Niger, causing blackouts in its capital and other cities, has drawn criticism. Some argue that this action violates a treaty that allowed Nigeria to build a dam on the River Niger. Nonetheless, President Tinubu’s supporters assert that the power cuts aim to pressure the junta to restore power to ousted President Mohamed Bazoum without resorting to military confrontation.

The potential military intervention in Niger raises concerns for northern Nigeria, which already faces significant security challenges. The influential group of Muslim clerics in northern Nigeria advises President Tinubu against rushing into an avoidable conflict for the sake of global politics.

President Tinubu’s strong stance against coups may stem from his own experiences. Having been forced into exile by the military in the past, he has been a proponent of the pro-democracy movement and a staunch advocate for the rule of law. However, some Nigerians feel that Ecowas was too hasty in issuing the ultimatum to the junta and believe President Tinubu did not fully consider the domestic implications of military force.

Unlike his predecessor, President Tinubu lacks a military background. This has led some critics to question his decision-making abilities, highlighting his propensity for rushing into significant decisions without proper deliberation.

Ecowas leaders will convene in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, on Thursday for a summit to determine the next course of action. The involvement of other West African countries in any potential military intervention remains uncertain, particularly without Nigeria’s backing from the National Assembly.

FAQ:

Q: What is the current situation in Niger?

A: The junta in Niger is defying Ecowas’ ultimatum to relinquish power, leading to the possibility of military intervention.

Q: Why is there opposition to military intervention?

A: Lawmakers representing states along the border with Niger and the general public in Nigeria are expressing strong opposition to military intervention, favoring a diplomatic approach instead.

Q: How is President Tinubu involved in the situation?

A: President Tinubu is the current chairman of Ecowas and has taken a vocal stance against coups in West Africa. However, his threat to use military force in Niger is facing criticism and opposition within Nigeria.

