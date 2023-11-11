Nigeria’s Labour Unions Reach Agreement with President, Strike Suspended

Nigeria’s main labour federation, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has decided to halt their strike after a productive meeting with President Bola Tinubu. The meeting came in the wake of nationwide protests against the removal of a petrol subsidy. The NLC expressed satisfaction with the success of the protests, which compelled President Tinubu to engage in dialogue and make commitments regarding a new minimum wage.

During the meeting, President Tinubu assured the labour movement leaders that a major oil refinery in southern Nigeria would resume fuel processing by December, potentially leading to a reduction in petrol prices. This pledge, along with other promises made by the president, was deemed sufficient by the NLC to suspend the strike and enter a renewed dialogue process.

President Tinubu’s decision to eliminate the costly petrol subsidy and lift curbs on foreign exchange trading has garnered support from investors. However, unions argue that these reforms have resulted in a surge in costs at a time when Nigerians are already grappling with high inflation rates.

In response to President Tinubu’s pledges and commitment, the NLC released a statement expressing their willingness to engage in a new and revitalized dialogue process for the full implementation of their demands.

The nationwide protests saw protesters marching in major Nigerian cities, including Lagos, Bayelsa, Kano, and Kaduna. In Abuja, the capital, demonstrators broke down the gate of the National Assembly with the expectation of being addressed by the Senate president. The protests were peaceful with no reported incidents.

During the protests, union officials submitted petitions to government representatives in various states, outlining their grievances and demanding action.

While President Tinubu has argued that the fuel subsidy primarily benefits the country’s elites, the unions maintain that its removal was a hastily made decision without any plans to mitigate its impact on the poor.

Overall, this recent development marks a turning point in the negotiations between Nigeria’s labour unions and the government. The decision to suspend the strike and resume talks reflects the potential for progress and compromise in addressing the grievances of the nation’s workers.

