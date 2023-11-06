Nigeria’s Ambassadors Recalled by President Tinubu in Pursuit of Global Excellence

President Bola Tinubu has taken a decisive step towards ensuring exceptional diplomatic efficiency and service delivery as he orders the recall of Nigeria’s ambassadors worldwide. The move underlines the President’s unwavering commitment to raising the standards of foreign and domestic service for the benefit of citizens, residents, and prospective visitors alike.

The recall of Nigeria’s ambassadors is aimed at injecting world-class professionalism and quality into the country’s diplomatic missions. By instilling a culture of excellence, President Tinubu seeks to enhance Nigeria’s global presence and strengthen international relations. While the recall includes ambassadors from 76 embassies, 22 high commissions, and 11 consulates spread across 109 diplomatic missions globally, the United Nations permanent representatives in New York and Geneva shall remain unaffected due to the upcoming United Nations General Assembly.

President Tinubu’s determination to revamp Nigeria’s diplomatic efforts reflects his visionary agenda for nationwide reforms. His bold actions have already made significant strides in pushing Nigeria towards progress, and the recall of ambassadors will further contribute to this trajectory. These measures not only pave the way for enhanced international engagement but also provide a unique opportunity to optimize diplomatic strategies to foster cooperation and partnership at a global level.

In the coming weeks, President Tinubu is set to engage in crucial discussions with prominent world leaders during the United Nations General Assembly and the G20 meeting. These high-level dialogues will provide platforms to strengthen existing relationships and explore avenues for collaboration with influential nations such as the United States, Brazil, India, South Korea, and Germany. The President’s focus on constructive engagement signifies Nigeria’s commitment to global issues and aligns with its aspirations to play an active and influential role on the international stage.

President Tinubu’s recall of Nigeria’s ambassadors is a momentous step toward ushering in a new era of diplomatic excellence. By emphasizing efficiency, quality, and global professionalism, Nigeria is well-positioned to maximize its potential and make notable contributions in the international arena.