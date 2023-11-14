Decision Pending: Nigerian Election Tribunal Deliberates on President’s Legitimacy

In a much-anticipated ruling, the Nigerian presidential election tribunal is set to determine the fate of Bola Tinubu’s presidency. Following allegations of irregularities and breaches of electoral procedures, two rival candidates, Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, have called for the annulment of Tinubu’s victory in the disputed February vote.

Dubbed a historic moment, the outcome of this tribunal has drawn significant attention from both domestic and international observers. Previous legal challenges to Nigerian presidential elections have proven unsuccessful, leading many political analysts to speculate that the tribunal will uphold Tinubu’s win.

Atiku and Obi have presented various arguments to bolster their case, alleging irregularities and criticizing the electoral body for failing to utilize electronic machines to upload polling station results. They claim that these actions violated electoral laws. The tribunal holds the power to nullify the election results and even order a repeat of the entire process if it deems necessary.

If Tinubu’s victory is confirmed by the tribunal, Atiku and Obi can still exercise their final option by appealing to the country’s Supreme Court. As the highest court in Nigeria, it will have the authority to review the tribunal’s decision. Notably, any such appeal must be concluded within 60 days from the date of the tribunal’s judgment.

Ahead of the tribunal’s ruling, security measures have been heightened, with military checkpoints established on major routes into the capital city of Abuja. Commuters and vehicles are being subject to random searches in an effort to maintain order and security.

While Tinubu remains focused on revitalizing the economy, the task at hand is far from easy. Implementing critical reforms, such as the removal of a costly petrol subsidy and ending currency controls, has been met with resistance. Labour unions initiated a two-day strike, which commenced on Tuesday, and have plans for an indefinite strike starting on September 21.

The challenges facing Tinubu are multifaceted, ranging from anaemic economic growth and high unemployment to the highest inflation rate in two decades, mounting national debt, rampant oil theft affecting government revenues, and prevalent insecurity. Succeeding in addressing these pressing issues requires the support and cooperation of the public.

Although Tinubu received 8.79 million votes, the fewest ever won by a Nigerian president since the country’s democratic transition in 1999, his ability to garner significant goodwill remains limited. Securing public trust is imperative, especially given the magnitude of the problems inherited from his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari.

As the decision awaits, Nigerians eagerly anticipate the tribunal’s ruling, hoping for a transparent and just resolution to the contentious election dispute. The implications of this judgement will undoubtedly shape the political landscape and influence the nation’s trajectory for years to come.

Source: Reuters news agency