Niger Military Leaders Open to Diplomacy as Nigerian Delegation Meets

In a recent development, military leaders in Niger have expressed their willingness to engage in diplomacy to resolve the ongoing standoff with the regional bloc of West Africa, according to a delegation of Nigerian Islamic scholars who recently met with the military leaders in the capital, Niamey.

The visit comes at a crucial time as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is exploring various options to restore civilian rule in Niger after the removal of President Mohamed Bazoum last month, marking the seventh coup in West and Central Africa within a span of three years.

ECOWAS Chairman and Nigerian President Bola Tinubu approved the mission of the delegation to Niamey, demonstrating the bloc’s commitment to seeking a peaceful resolution through dialogue. The group of Islamic scholars met with General Abdourahamane Tchiani, the leader of the military government, for several hours.

During the meeting, General Tchiani acknowledged the historic ties between Niger and Nigeria, emphasizing the importance of resolving issues amicably, highlighting the fact that the two countries are not only neighbors but also brothers and sisters.

While there has been no immediate comment from the military leaders regarding the meeting, General Tchiani’s reported openness to diplomacy is an encouraging sign. It stands in contrast to the previous rejections of diplomatic efforts by ECOWAS and other international actors, raising concerns about potential conflict escalation in the Sahel region of West Africa, where armed groups have been gaining influence in recent years.

As diplomatic efforts seemed to falter, ECOWAS took steps to activate a standby military force that could be deployed as a last resort if talks fail. However, for now, the bloc continues to prioritize negotiation and is seeking further opportunities for dialogue. ECOWAS parliament intends to request permission from President Tinubu to go to Niger to engage in these discussions.

The recent decisions by ECOWAS have garnered support from France, as stated by French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu. Lecornu expressed full support for ECOWAS’ actions and reassured that armed intervention in Niger is not a concern at this point.

Meanwhile, the coup leaders in Niger are actively seeking allies. They sent a delegation to the capital of Guinea to express gratitude and strengthen their alliances. The military rulers of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea have already expressed their support for Niger’s new military authorities. While it remains unclear whether this support includes military backing, the coup leaders in Niger are keen to affirm alliances as they confront regional and global powers.

The coup d’état that took place on July 26 has had significant implications. It has dealt a blow to Western nations that saw Niger as a crucial partner in countering the growing threat of armed groups linked to al-Qaeda and ISIS in the Sahel region. Countries like the US and France have invested substantial resources, including military personnel, funding, and training, to bolster Niger’s defense capabilities.

