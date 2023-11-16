Nigeria Senate Urges President to Pursue Diplomatic Options Amidst Niger Crisis

Nigeria’s Senate has advised President Bola Tinubu to explore diplomatic alternatives rather than resorting to military intervention in Niger. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has set a deadline for the coup leaders in Niger to reinstate the ousted President Mohamed Bazoum. However, doubts have arisen as to whether military action will be pursued if the deadline passes.

In light of this, Senate President Godswill Akpabio has called on President Tinubu, who also serves as the ECOWAS chairman, to strengthen political and diplomatic strategies. As per Nigeria’s constitution, the deployment of armed forces abroad must be approved by the Senate, unless national security is deemed to be under imminent threat.

Senators from northern Nigerian states, in particular, have emphasized the importance of exploring all available options before considering intervention. They have expressed concerns over the potential loss of innocent lives among the citizens who go about their daily lives.

ECOWAS has taken a strong stance against military coups, evident in their ultimatum to Niger. The intention is to prevent such incidents and promote the restoration of constitutional governance. However, the Niger military junta, led by General Abdourahamane Tchiani, has warned of retaliation against any military intervention. Neighboring countries Mali and Burkina Faso, both ruled by juntas since recent coups, have pledged their support to Niger in the event of an ECOWAS intervention.

Algeria, although not an ECOWAS member, has firmly opposed military intervention in Niger. The Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has emphasized the importance of a return to constitutional legitimacy.

While hopes remain for the reinstatement of President Bazoum, analysts anticipate that the ECOWAS deadline may be extended. The success of ECOWAS’ intervention plans will largely depend on legislative support from member countries. Despite the promises made by Burkina Faso and Mali to support Niger, the likelihood of a successful intervention remains high, given Nigeria’s significant military power in the region.

It is important to note that Nigeria faces several internal security challenges, including insurgency in the northeast, organized crime in the center and northwest, and separatist groups in the southeast. These factors contribute to the complexity of the situation and require careful consideration in any decision regarding military intervention in neighboring Niger.

Source: Reuters