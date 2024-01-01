The Silent Suffering: Unveiling the Unheard Plight of Christians in Nigeria

The heart-wrenching reality of ongoing persecution against Christians in Nigeria has once again come to light. Over 100 innocent lives have been senselessly taken, yet the global response remains muted, failing to acknowledge the magnitude of this tragedy.

In a wave of violence across central Nigeria, armed bandits wreaked havoc on approximately 20 communities, claiming the lives of more than 140 people. The death toll is estimated to be even higher, with sources suggesting it could exceed 200 individuals. This atrocity struck at the very core of Nigeria’s Plateau State, where an undetectable line separates the predominantly Christian south from the mostly Muslim north. With Christians constituting 46% of Nigeria’s population, this massacre not only shattered countless lives but also underscored the vulnerability faced by a significant portion of the nation.

The silence surrounding these horrific events is alarming. While the global community joyfully celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ during Christmas, Nigeria mourned the loss of more than 100 Christians. One can’t help but ask why the world, a champion of human rights and justice, remains largely indifferent to the plight of these innocent victims.

The devastation inflicted upon Christians in Nigeria goes beyond a single incident. Since 2009, over 52,000 Christians have fallen victim to brutal attacks, with Intersociety, a civil society group based in Onitsha, indicating that these killings were specifically targeted towards Christians. Entire villages have been razed to the ground, countless churches reduced to ashes, and Christian men, women, and children relentlessly hunted down. Kidnappings have become distressingly common, leaving families shattered and communities in constant fear.

The escalation of violence can be partly attributed to the rise of jihadist groups in the region. Extremist factions such as Boko Haram, indoctrinated by the Muslim Brotherhood and trained by al Qaeda Africa, have transformed into a Nigerian version of ISIS. Their mission is clear: to repel Christians from their ancestral lands, replacing them with their own ideology. Moderate Muslims, too, have fallen victim to their atrocities, suffering a fate parallel to that of their Christian counterparts.

The echoes of this tragedy are eerily reminiscent of the plight faced by Christians in Iraq and Syria during the peak of ISIS. Astonishingly, the casualties inflicted by terrorists within a single Nigerian state surpassed the combined toll of those killed by the ISIS caliphate in both Iraq and Syria. This alarming fact alone should compel the world to take urgent and decisive action against these atrocities.

Eyewitness accounts reveal a startling truth about the response time during these attacks. In some cases, it took up to 12 agonizing hours for help to arrive, leaving victims defenseless against their merciless assailants. Shockingly, testimonies suggest that government troops colluded with the attackers, raising serious concerns about the neutrality and effectiveness of Nigerian security forces.

As the international community grapples with this grave situation, it is essential to prioritize religious freedom and protect the rights of all individuals, regardless of their faith. The United States, in particular, has designated religious freedom as a key foreign policy priority, expressing deep concerns about the state of religious freedom in Nigeria. However, critics argue that more decisive action and international pressure are necessary to address this escalating crisis.

The recent decision by the Biden administration to remove Nigeria from the list of “Countries of Particular Concern” has raised significant skepticism within human rights groups. It is imperative that the administration revisits this decision and acknowledges the severity of the situation, ensuring that Nigeria is held accountable for the violations of religious freedom within its borders.

In the face of adversity, the resilience of the Nigerian Christian community remains unwavering. They have endured unimaginable hardships and borne witness to the destruction of their homes and places of worship. Yet, amid the shadows, their faith continues to burn bright, a beacon of hope in the face of darkness.

