Thousands Gather in Niger to Support Coup Leaders Amidst Possible Military Intervention

In a display of unwavering support, thousands of coup supporters in Niger gathered at a rally to cheer on the generals claiming power. The West African bloc, Ecowas, had set a deadline for the military to relinquish control or face possible armed intervention, which was due to expire. However, the supporters showed no sign of willingness to cede power.

At the Seyni Kountche stadium in the capital city of Niamey, thousands of backers of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) gathered, draped in Russian flags and carrying portraits of CNSP leaders. General Mohamed Toumba and other CNSP leaders greeted the jubilant crowd, clearly demonstrating their resistance to give up control.

While Ecowas had hoped for a diplomatic resolution, they also prepared for a potential intervention to address the crisis. Ecowas commissioner Abdel-Fatau Musah stated that all the necessary elements for an intervention had been worked out. Niger’s military leaders, however, have made it clear that they will respond to force with force.

Despite the possibility of armed intervention, residents in Niamey’s Boukoki neighborhood remain defiant, expressing their determination to fight for the revolution. Boukoki resident Adama Oumarou affirmed their readiness, stating, “We were waiting for this coup for a long time.”

Regional powers have also expressed their stance on the situation. Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune categorically refused any military intervention, highlighting the potential threat to Algeria as it shares a significant border with Niger. France, the former colonial power, expressed its firm support for Ecowas, regardless of the course of action they take.

The coup in Niger has significant implications for the region. The country plays a crucial role in Western strategies to combat jihadist insurgencies in the Sahel. Foreign aid, on which Niger heavily relies, could be at risk if President Mohamed Bazoum is not reinstated. France has already evacuated its citizens, and Italy has announced the evacuation of its military personnel from Niger.

Moreover, anti-French sentiment in the region is rising, while Russian activity, often through the Wagner mercenary group, continues to grow. Moscow has warned against any armed intervention from outside Niger.

As the deadline approaches and tensions rise, neighboring Nigeria faces the dilemma of whether to support the threatened military intervention or seek alternative solutions. The situation in Niger remains fluid, with the fate of President Bazoum and the country’s political future hanging in the balance.