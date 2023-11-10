Niger Reopens Borders Following Coup: Potential for Regional Conflict Looms

Niger, in the aftermath of a recent coup that alarmed the international community, has taken the decision to reopen its borders with a number of neighboring countries. The transitional military government made this announcement, conveying the reopening of land and air borders with Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mali, Libya, and Chad, effective from August 1, 2023.

Although this development suggests a step towards normalization, it is important to note that the borders being reopened are primarily situated in remote desert regions. Key trade and commerce entryways, crucial for the country’s economy, are still closed due to restrictions imposed by the regional bloc.

Niger’s recent coup marked the seventh military takeover in Western and Central Africa within a span of less than three years. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) responded to the coup by issuing a one-week ultimatum for the reinstatement of democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum. Failure to comply was met with a threat of military intervention.

In a somewhat unexpected turn of events, Burkina Faso and Mali, both countries that have experienced multiple coups since 2020, joined forces in opposition to the rest of the regional bloc. They declared that any external aggression against Niger would be considered an act of war.

The response to the coup from foreign powers has also been noteworthy. While military planes carrying predominantly European nationals have already departed Niger, there has been no official announcement regarding the withdrawal of foreign troops. France, the United States, Germany, and Italy currently have troops stationed in Niger to combat groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and ISIS.

Discussions surrounding the situation in Niger are set to take place during a two-day meeting of ECOWAS defense chiefs in the Nigerian capital, Abuja. Furthermore, a delegation from the regional bloc is expected to engage in talks with the military government in Niger’s capital, Niamey.

As tensions continue to rise in West Africa’s Sahel region, concerns of a potential wider conflict loom. While the reopening of borders may be a small step towards stability, it is imperative for regional and international actors to work collectively to find a lasting solution that ensures peace and democracy in Niger and the wider region. Foreign military interventions, though raised as a possibility, must be approached cautiously to avoid exacerbating existing grievances and maintaining the perception of neocolonialism.