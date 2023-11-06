The Fragile Balance: The Power Struggle Between Niger’s Military Rulers and ECOWAS

Following the recent coup in Niger on July 26th, the new military rulers have ordered the armed forces to be on maximum alert, citing an increased threat of attack. In response, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has been engaging in diplomatic negotiations with the coup leaders to restore constitutional order. However, they have also stated their readiness to deploy troops if these diplomatic efforts fail.

While an internal document acknowledged the growing threats of aggression towards the national territory, ECOWAS downplayed this danger and emphasized their commitment to diplomatic solutions. ECOWAS Commission President Omar Alieu Touray made it clear that the bloc had no intention of declaring war on the people of Niger or invading the country.

Meanwhile, thousands of people gathered in support of the military leaders behind the coup. At a rally in the capital city of Niamey, attendees heard speeches from military figures and coup leaders. The event marked a significant show of solidarity, with organizers claiming that up to a million people were present.

The military leaders, headed by General Abdourahamane Tchiani, have shifted their attention towards their former colonial power, France. The new regime expelled the French ambassador, Sylvain Itte, accusing him of refusing to engage with the military rulers. However, France rejected the demand, asserting that the coup leaders had no authority to make such a request.

ECOWAS has responded by imposing sanctions and threatening military action if the new rulers do not relinquish power to President Mohamed Bazoum. The power struggle between the military rulers and ECOWAS highlights the fragile balance in Niger and the wider Sahel region, which is already plagued by rebellion and instability.

The situation in Niger differs from recent coups in Mali and Burkina Faso, which did not receive significant international attention. The outcome remains uncertain, and much will depend on how key players, such as France and ECOWAS, navigate this delicate situation. As tensions persist, the power struggle in Niger continues to unfold, with potential implications for regional stability and the country’s political future.