Niger Expels French Ambassador as West African Nations Consider Intervention

In a significant escalation of the international crisis following Niger’s recent coup, the military government has expelled the French ambassador from the country. This move comes after the military leadership authorized troops from neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso to come to their defense, raising tensions with other West African nations threatening to use force to reinstate Niger’s democratically elected president.

The French ambassador, Sylvain Itte, was asked to leave Niger within 48 hours in a letter that accused him of ignoring an invitation for a meeting with the foreign ministry. The letter also highlighted “actions of the French government contrary to the interests of Niger” as one of the reasons for his expulsion.

France’s foreign ministry, however, responded by stating that Niger’s military government does not have the authority to ask their ambassador to leave and emphasized that the ambassador’s approval comes solely from the legitimate elected authorities.

Niger, a former French colony, was previously a partner with France in the fight against armed groups. However, recent coups in the region have led to a wave of anti-French sentiment, with some locals accusing the European country of interfering in their affairs.

The military leader of Niger, General Abdrahmane Tchiani, has signed executive orders authorizing the intervention of the security forces of Burkina Faso and Mali in the event of aggression against Niger. The details of the military support from these countries have not been disclosed.

Meanwhile, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has expressed its commitment to deploying troops to restore democracy in Niger. However, the military-ruled countries of Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea, and Niger itself have not made similar commitments. ECOWAS has stated that the threat of using force to reinstate Niger’s democratically elected president is still on the table.

The situation in Niger remains fluid and tense as the military government continues to defy sanctions and consolidate its power. The international community closely watches the developments in West Africa, particularly the actions taken to address the region’s growing coup d’état crisis.