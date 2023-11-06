Niger Prepares for Potential Invasion as Political Crisis Deepens

Niger’s armed forces are taking measures to reinforce the capital, Niamey, in anticipation of a potential invasion, according to a military source. The move comes just hours after the military junta in charge of the country rejected a deadline set by a regional bloc to relinquish power.

A convoy of approximately 40 pick-up trucks arrived on Sunday evening, bringing troops from different parts of the country. The reinforcements aim to reassure the public amidst growing tensions and to prepare for a potential battle.

The political turmoil in Niger began last month when President Mohamed Bazoum was overthrown in a coup d’état led by the presidential guard. In response, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) imposed sanctions on Niger and issued an ultimatum to the military junta: step down within a week or face possible military intervention.

The deadline has now passed without any change in the political landscape. President Bazoum remains deposed, and his whereabouts are still unknown. The junta, known as the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland, continues to hold power and recently announced the closure of Niger’s airspace due to the perceived threat of military intervention.

The next course of action remains uncertain. ECOWAS leaders express a preference for a diplomatic resolution to the crisis but emphasize their willingness to resort to force as a last resort in order to restore Niger’s democratically elected government.

The ongoing uncertainty has caused anxiety among residents of Niamey. Some have rushed to supermarkets to stock up on essential supplies, while others have attempted to flee the capital. The situation has also sparked division among the public, with pro-junta demonstrators gathering to express support for the military government and opposition to ECOWAS sanctions.

The outcome of Niger’s political crisis is of significant concern to its democratic neighbors and Western partners. The country’s stability has been crucial in combating terrorism and Islamist insurgencies in the region, leading the United States and France to station troops in Niger. The recent coups in neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso have further heightened concerns, as both countries now back the Nigerien junta.

Neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso have issued a joint statement condemning any potential military intervention in Niger as an act of war against all three countries. They are sending delegations to Niamey as a show of solidarity.

As Niger grapples with its political future, the international community closely monitors the situation. The resolution of this crisis will not only impact the people of Niger but could also have lasting implications for the stability of the wider West African region.