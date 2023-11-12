Niger’s Military Accuses France of Preparing for “Military Intervention” with Neighboring Countries

Niger’s military leaders have raised concerns about France’s actions in neighboring West African countries, accusing them of gathering forces, war materials, and equipment for “military intervention.” The deteriorating relationship between France and Niger began after France supported the ousted president, Mohamed Bazoum, following the July coup. Colonel Major Amadou Abdramane, spokesperson for Niger’s regime, claimed that France is deploying its forces in several countries within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) as part of their preparations for aggression against Niger.

Abdramane specifically pointed out that France has deployed military aircraft, helicopters, and armored vehicles in Cote d’Ivoire and Benin. He also mentioned that large quantities of war materials and equipment have been unloaded in Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire, Benin, and other countries. These actions by France have not only strained relations with Niger but have also escalated tensions with ECOWAS, which has threatened military intervention if diplomatic efforts to reinstate Bazoum fail.

It is worth noting that the military regime in Niger renounced several military cooperation agreements with France on August 3. France currently has approximately 1,500 soldiers stationed in Niger as part of their efforts to combat jihadists in the region. However, the military regime does not recognize these soldiers as party to those cooperation agreements and considers their presence in Niger illegal.

In response to these accusations and the growing demands from the people of Niger for the departure of French soldiers, the French army has been in talks with the military regime regarding the withdrawal of “elements” of their presence in Niger. The United States, which also has a significant military presence in Niger, has started relocating troops to another city as a precaution.

This ongoing tug-of-war between France and Niger has further escalated with the withdrawal of diplomatic immunity for the French ambassador and the order for police to expel him. France has refused to comply with the demand, arguing that the military regime does not have the legal authority to issue such an order.

Despite the tensions, there are some signs of hope as discussions take place between Niger’s regime-appointed Prime Minister Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine and France regarding the potential departure of French troops. Zeine expressed his government’s desire to maintain cooperation with France and reach an agreement with ECOWAS for a transition period lasting a maximum of three years, aiming to avoid the challenges faced by other West African countries in similar circumstances.

