Niger’s Deposed President’s Failed Escape Attempt Reveals Ongoing Political Instability

Niger’s political upheaval continues as the country’s military government announced on Thursday that they had thwarted a late-night escape attempt by deposed President Mohamed Bazoum. The former leader had been held in custody for nearly three months following his ouster in a coup. According to the junta, Bazoum and his family, along with two domestic staff, had planned to flee to neighboring Nigeria with the help of some security accomplices who arranged their transport. Their escape plan involved moving to the outskirts of Niger’s capital, Niamey, where they would board two helicopters provided by a foreign power.

Fortunately, the prompt reaction of the defense and security forces prevented the destabilization of the country. The main culprits involved in the escape attempt, as well as some of their accomplices, have been apprehended, according to a junta spokesperson. However, Bazoum’s current whereabouts remain unknown.

This recent incident adds another layer of complexity to an already volatile political situation in Niger. Since the military junta overthrew Bazoum on July 27, he has been under house arrest and has yet to formally resign as president. In August, Bazoum disclosed through text messages to CNN that he had been isolated, deprived of electricity, and subjected to meager food rations of dry rice and pasta by his captors.

The military rulers believe they have gathered enough evidence to charge Bazoum with “high treason.” However, despite pressure from both Western and regional allies, the junta has managed to maintain its hold on power. In fact, Niger’s Western ally, the United States, recently announced a suspension of assistance programs and funding to the country in response to Bazoum’s removal from office, officially labeling it as a coup.

The military justified its takeover by citing the security challenges and economic struggles faced by Niger. The country, situated in the troubled West African Sahel region, has consistently grappled with jihadist insurgency, resulting in successive power shifts orchestrated by the military.

With the failed escape attempt of Bazoum, Niger’s political instability continues to be a cause for concern. The fate of the deposed president and the future of the country remain uncertain as Niger strives to find a resolution to its deep-seated issues.