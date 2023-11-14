New Developments in Niger: Former President’s Attempted Escape

In a surprising turn of events, the military government in Niger recently announced that they have foiled an attempt by the deposed former President, Mohamed Bazoum, to escape from custody. This escape plot involved Mr. Bazoum, along with his family, cooks, and security personnel, trying to flee under the cover of darkness. Their plan included using helicopters to facilitate their getaway. However, the military stepped in and prevented the escape from taking place.

Ever since members of his presidential guard staged a coup in late July, Mr. Bazoum has been under house arrest. The Sahel, a region that Niger is part of, has been plagued by jihadist activities and military regimes. This attempt at escape occurred at approximately 03:00 on Thursday, as revealed by the military spokesman, Amadou Abdramane.

“The ousted President Mohamed Bazoum and his family, his two cooks and two security elements, tried to escape from his place of detention,” stated Abdramane. Fortunately, their bid for freedom failed, leading to the arrest of the main individuals involved in the plot. The escape plan involved Mr. Bazoum finding refuge in a hideout located on the outskirts of the capital, Niamey. From there, the group intended to use helicopters belonging to a foreign power to fly towards Nigeria, according to Abdramane. He condemned Mr. Bazoum’s “irresponsible attitude” in attempting to flee.

At present, the whereabouts of the former president and the rest of the group remain undisclosed. An investigation has been launched to uncover further details surrounding this incident. It is worth noting that the Niger military took control through a coup on July 26, overthrowing the democratically elected president. This event mirrored similar military takeovers in neighboring countries like Burkina Faso and Mali.

Despite his captivity, Mr. Bazoum managed to publish an article in The Washington Post, describing himself as a hostage and warning of the devastating consequences of the coup for the country, the region, and the world at large. Shortly after the overthrow, US President Joe Biden called for Mr. Bazoum’s immediate release, emphasizing the importance of preserving Niger’s hard-earned democracy.

The situation has drawn the attention of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which had issued a deadline for the coup leaders to step down. While threats of military intervention were made, they were not carried out, and the junta has persistently ignored calls for Mr. Bazoum’s freedom. His party and family members have claimed that he is being denied basic necessities such as running water, electricity, and fresh goods.

It is essential to closely monitor the developments in Niger, as this attempted escape adds another layer of complexity to the already tense situation in the region.

