Niger Junta Expels French Ambassador, Escalating Diplomatic Tensions

Amid escalating diplomatic tensions, the military junta in Niger has taken the extraordinary step of cancelling the visa of the French ambassador, Sylvain Itte, and ordering his expulsion from the country. The junta’s decision, which was communicated through a letter from the Nigerien Ministry of Foreign Affairs, described the cancellation of diplomatic cards and visas for Itte and his family as “irrevocable.”

The junta’s action comes in response to the ambassador’s refusal to attend a scheduled meeting with Niger’s foreign minister and alleged actions by the French government that are perceived to be against Niger’s interest. Furthermore, the junta emphasized that Ambassador Itte no longer enjoys the privileges and immunities normally afforded to diplomatic personnel.

Despite the junta’s demands, the French presidency has affirmed that Ambassador Itte will remain in his position. The French government reiterated its position that the accreditation of its ambassador is solely granted by the legitimately elected authorities in Niger, not the military junta that orchestrated the coup. France continues to recognize ousted President Mohamed Bazoum as the country’s only legitimate authority.

The expulsion of the French ambassador threatens to further strain the already tense relationship between Niger and France. Notably, an estimated 1,500 French soldiers are stationed in Niger, underscoring the significant partnership the two countries have enjoyed, particularly in the Sahel region.

As the diplomatic standoff continues, the international community watches closely for potential repercussions and the impact on existing collaborations. The expulsion of a foreign ambassador is an unusual and provocative move, signaling the junta’s determination to assert its authority and pursue its own agenda. How this incident unfolds could have far-reaching implications for Niger’s future relations with France and other nations.