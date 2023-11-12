Nigerian Coup Leaders Expel French Ambassador in 48 Hours

In a surprising move, the military rulers of Niger have given the French ambassador just 48 hours to leave the country. The order was issued by the junta on Friday, sparking tensions between the two nations. However, while reports also claimed that a similar order for the US ambassador was issued, it has been confirmed that these reports were false.

The US State Department spokesperson stated that no such request had been made to the US government, further adding that Niger’s Foreign Ministry denied releasing the letter calling for the expulsion of the US ambassador.

In addition to targeting the French ambassador, earlier reports stated that Niger’s coup leaders had also asked the ambassadors of Germany and Nigeria to leave within 48 hours. However, authorities have since declared these reports as unauthenticated.

It is worth noting that Niger’s junta accused the French ambassador of refusing an invitation to meet with Niger’s junta-appointed foreign minister, claiming that France’s actions were contrary to the interests of Niger. France, on the other hand, rejected the authority of the putschists to expel its ambassador, arguing that the approval of the ambassador comes solely from the legitimate elected authorities of Niger.

Niger has been a crucial ally in the fight against extremist groups such as al-Qaida and the Islamic State group in the Sahel region. The country gained independence from France in 1960 and has played a significant role in Western campaigns against insurgencies. However, there are concerns that the recent coup could lead to increased Russian influence in the region.

Both France and the US have had a presence of around 2,500 military personnel in Niger, conducting joint operations against Islamist insurgents and providing training. However, these security operations and financial aid have been suspended following the coup.

The German Foreign Ministry has expressed support for regional efforts to resolve the crisis in Niger and has called for the imposition of sanctions on the coup leaders by the European Union.

